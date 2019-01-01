January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Hudson-Odoi chooses Bayern over Chelsea

West Ham United are set to continue negotiations with Celta this week over striker Maxi Gomez, according to the Daily Mail.

Gomez, 22, is seen as the perfect replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who was left out of the Hammers squad this weekend amid rumours he will be leaving the club.

But the Uruguayan will not be allowed to leave unless West Ham get close to his buyout clause of £44 million ($56m).