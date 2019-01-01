Live Blog

January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Chelsea reject Barca's Willian-Malcom swap offer

Southampton line up Fournier as director of football

2019-01-10T23:58:32Z

Southampton are lining up Nice general manager Julien Fournier as the club's next director of football, the Daily Mail reports. 

The 44-year-old helped recruit Patrick Vieira​ as the French side's manager and has an impressive resume, having been secretary general of Marseille previously, along with being the youngest president of Strasbourg. 

Mulumbu to leave Celtic on loan

2019-01-10T23:46:58Z

Youssouf Mulumbu is among three players Celtic are ready to let leave on loan. 

“Youssouf is at the age where he needs to play really," manager Brendan Rodgers told The Scotsman. "He came in as a support player to the team but he’s at the age really where he needs to play in the next part of the season so he’ll probably go out on loan.”

The 31-year-old has struggled for playing time this season and is likely to be joined by Lewis Morgan and Jack Hendry in going out on loan deals.

West Ham considering Shelvey move

2019-01-10T23:41:56Z

West Ham are considering a swoop for Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle, the Daily Mail claims. 

The Hammers will face stiff resistance as they chase the midfielder, but Manuel Pellegrini​ admires the former Swansea and Liverpool man and would love the chance to bring him to London this window. 

Inter following Empoli's Traore

2019-01-10T23:36:33Z

Inter are set to meet with the agent of Hamed Junior Traore of Empoli, Gianluca Di Marzio reports. 

The midfielder has impressed during his first season as a starter in Serie A and has caught the eye of the Italian giants. 

 

Chelsea have rejected Barcelona's offer of a Willian-Malcom swap

2019-01-10T23:20:04Z

Blues view Brazilian as a key member of their squad

Chelsea have turned down an offer from Barcelona that would see cash and Malcom come to London in exchange for winger Willian, according to The Telegraph

The Blues are looking to gain a stronger position in the winter window and see letting a key member of the squad leave as a step in the wrong direction.

The club also value their Brazilian winger higher than the deal from the Spanish giants, with Malcom and the cash on offer valued at around £50 million​ ($64m).