January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Man City concede defeat for De Jong

Agent Zahavi pushing Jardim to Lyon
Agent Pini Zahavi is pushing for Leonardo Jardim to join Lyon to succeed Bruno Genesio, according to L'Equipe.
Jardim departed Monaco earlier this year as the club struggled to start the season, prompting the club to turn to Thierry Henry.
Zahavi has proven an influential figure at Lyon, having facilitated the transfer of Moussa Dembele from Celtic while also being involved with Tanguy Ndombele and Nabil Fekir.
Man City concede defeat for de Jong
PSG are set to win the race to sign the Ajax youngster
Manchester City have accepted that Paris Saint-Germain have won the race to sign Frenkie de Jong, according to Metro.
Pep Guardiola and co. have all but given up hope of signing the Ajax star, who had been seen as a replacement for Fernandinho in midfield.
PSG are willing to double Manchester City's initial wage offer and, with Barcelona also still lurking, a move for the Dutch star is proving too costly for the reigning Premier League champions.
Balotelli an option to replace Boateng at Sassuolo
Mario Balotelli is an option to replace Kevin-Prince Boateng at Sassuolo following the Ghanaian forward's move to Barcelona, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.
Nice have offered Balotelli to the Serie A side, who are considering the chance to bring him into the club.
The other option is Gianluca Caprari of Sampdoria, although he does not appear to be available in January.
Newcastle offered Mohammadi
Newcastle have been offered Milad Mohammadi as the club searches for options at left back, according to the Daily Mail.
Paul Dummett is the only left back in the squad, but has missed the last four matches with a hamstring issue.
Mohammadi is currently part of Iran's squad at the Asia Cup.
Chelsea and Man Utd to battle over Bristol City teen
Chelsea are ready to join Manchester United in the battle to sign Bristol City starlet Antoine Semenyo, according to the Mirror.
The 19-year-old winger is currently on loan at League Two side Newport and has scored six goals this season.
Manchester United have been scouting him for several months, and Chelsea have now joined the race with a recent approach.
Genoa and Juventus in talks over Pjaca
Genoa and Juventus are in talks regarding winger Marko Pjaca, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.
Juventus are open to selling the winger, who is currently on loan at Fiorentina, and are awaiting approval from the player himself.
Pjaca joined Juve in 2016 and was previously loaned out to Schalke to close the 2017-18 season.