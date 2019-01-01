January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Man City concede defeat for De Jong

Agent Pini Zahavi is pushing for Leonardo Jardim to join Lyon to succeed Bruno Genesio, according to L'Equipe.

Jardim departed Monaco earlier this year as the club struggled to start the season, prompting the club to turn to Thierry Henry.

Zahavi has proven an influential figure at Lyon, having facilitated the transfer of Moussa Dembele from Celtic while also being involved with Tanguy Ndombele and Nabil Fekir.