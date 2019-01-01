Paris Saint-Germain face competition from Wolfsburg ,Southampton and Chinese Super League clubs for Lille midfielder Thiago Mendes, according to Le10Sport.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the club want to sign a midfielder during the January transfer window and have been heavily linked with a move for Mendes.

However, they now face a battle to land 26-year-old Brazilian, who Lille value in the region of €30 million (£26.9m/$34.2m).