Jamshedpur 0-0 Hyderabad: The Men of Steel and the Nizams share the spoils

Full-time
2021-01-24T13:23:27Z
Jamshedpur FC hold Hyderabad FC to a goalles draw at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday.
The game remained evenly matched throughout the 90 minutes as both the sides failed to break the deadlock. Hitesh Sharma laid some key passes in the first half but Hyderabad FC failed to make the most of the their chances. The Nizams had two shots on target in comparison to none from Jamshedpur FC in the first-half. However, Stephen Eze came close on scoring a goal but the ball hit the post.
The result saw Hyderabad FC at the fourth spot with 18 points while Jamshedpur are seventh with 14
93 - Hitesh Sharma takes the free-kick
2021-01-24T13:22:33Z
Hitesh Sharma takes the free-kick as Rehenesh comes charging in but misses the ball as Eze clears off the danger with a header
85 - Corner for Jamshedpur FC
2021-01-24T13:14:48Z
Monroy whips in the ball towards the far post but to the none of Jamshedpur FC players reach
80 - Kattimani charges outside the box
2021-01-24T13:09:11Z
Mishra makes a brilliant solo run down the left flank as Lourenco makes a challenge to stop him in his stride but the Hyderabad defender keeps going. Kattimani then comes out of his box as he slides to dispossess Mishra but the latter gets the last touch on ball as it goes out for goal kick
78 - Corner for Hyderabad FC
2021-01-24T13:07:43Z
Liston Colaco lays the ball to Asish Rai inside the box who goes for a shot but Hartley once again blocks it with a strong challenge
75 - Yellow card for Lourenco
2021-01-24T13:04:12Z
Aridane looks to run past the defender on the left flank but Lourenco holds him to stop him in his strides. The referee waves a yellow card for that challenge. Cooling break follows
71 - Jamshedpur attack through the left
2021-01-24T13:00:35Z
Choudhary dribbles the past through the left as Ashish Rai looks to block him but he finds support in Ricky and passes the ball to him. Ricky goes one on one with Rai but loses possession on the left flank
66 - Substitution for Hyderabad FC
2021-01-24T12:55:59Z
Yasir OFF, Colaco IN
64 - Hyderabad FC attack down the left
2021-01-24T12:53:50Z
Hyderabad FC are playing a waited game as they build up from behind to front as Akash Mishra runs down the left flank to cross the ball but his pass has been cut off
61 - Hyderabad FC looks to attack from right
2021-01-24T12:50:47Z
Aridane finds supports from Yasir on the right flank as he passes the ball forward but Jamshedpur FC clear off the danger
53 - Brilliant run from Chianese
2021-01-24T12:42:43Z
Brilliant solo run from Chianese as he runs from the centre but is forced to move wide then moves past the defender but eventually loses possession inside the box
49 - YELLOW CARD for Hartley
2021-01-24T12:39:21Z
Mohammad Yasir goes for a shot as Hartley get his arm on the way while blocking. He has been waved with a yellow card for that challenge
Second-half gets underway
2021-01-24T12:33:33Z
Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling in second-half
Half-time
2021-01-24T12:18:46Z
It remains deadlock at half-time as Jamshedpur 0-0 Hyderbad FC fail to score even though both the sides played good football and created plenty of opportunities
41 - Eze hits the post
2021-01-24T12:12:29Z
Better delivery from Monroy as the ball lands in space for Eze who hits a header and the ball hits the post
39 - Waste of a corner
2021-01-24T12:10:44Z
Poorly taken corner by Jamshedpur FC as Monroy's delivery goes all the way with Hartley chasing it but fails to get a hold off it
36 - Free kick for Hyderabad FC
2021-01-24T12:07:26Z
Poor from Monroy as he nudges Chianese with the ball in his feet and brings him down at the edge of box. But the free-kick is poorly taken by Yasir as it rises above the crossbar
32 - Chance missed by Chianese
2021-01-24T12:04:01Z
Chianese receieves the ball inside the box and pulls the trigger as it takes a deflection off Eze and bounces above the crossbar
28 - Good positioning from Kattimani
2021-01-24T11:59:37Z
Jamshedpur FC switch flank as the ball is passed to Doungel in the right flank and he looks to whip it in but Kattimani does well to collect it. Cooling break taken!
2021-01-24T11:55:09Z
22 - Good block from HartleyBrilliant through ball for Chianese on the left flank as he dribbles inside the box, in space, and then pulls the trigger but Hartley blocks his shot with a full stretch
22 - Hitesh Sharma booked
2021-01-24T11:53:33Z
Hitesh Sharma booked for a mis-control as he run behind Farukh Choudhary and brings him down while trying to win the ball
20 - Hits the post
2021-01-24T11:51:29Z
Halicharan makes a brilliant solo run from the left flank, his pace is causing trouble for the opposition defender, as he then pulls the trigger and Rehenesh dives to get a hand to it as the ball hits the post
16 - Akash Mishra clears off the danger
2021-01-24T11:47:44Z
Jamshedpur FC look to build up through right flank as Choudhary interlinks with Mobashir then the latter strides forward for a cross but Mishra stretches his foot to clear off the danger
11 - Pressure from Hitesh
2021-01-24T11:42:52Z
Jamshedpur FC getting themselves in all sorts of trouble as Hitesh was looking to press him and win possession but the defender does well to hold on to the ball
8 - Good save from Rehenesh
2021-01-24T11:40:04Z
Lovely through ball from Hitesh to find Arindane in space as he takes a shot but Rehenesh charges forward to nudge away the danger
7 - Brilliant play from Yasir
2021-01-24T11:38:45Z
Brilliant play from Mohammad Yasir in the centre as he control the ball and looks to distribute on the right flank but his pass is a bit too heavy
4 - Corner for Jamshedpur FC
2021-01-24T11:35:12Z
Doungel collects the ball on the right flank and then makes a cheeky turn to run serve a cross but Mishra stretches his legs and conceads a corner
1 - Hyderabad FC on the attack
2021-01-24T11:32:55Z
Chinanese collects the ball in the centre and makes a solo run towards the box as he beats the Jamshedpur FC defender but is then blocked in his stride
Kick-Off!
2021-01-24T11:30:53Z
Jamshedpur FC get the ball rolling at the Tilak Maidan Stadium
Hyderabad FC XI
2021-01-24T10:59:39Z
Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Roland Alberg, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana (C), Joel Chianese.
Jamshedpur FC XI
2021-01-24T10:59:16Z
TP Rehenesh (GK), Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Narender Gahlot, Seiminlen Doungel, Mohammad Mobashir, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy, Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Choudhary.
Welcome
2021-01-24T10:57:21Z
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC