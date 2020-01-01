Live Blog

Jamshedpur 1-1 FC Goa: Igor Angulo brace completes Gaurs' sensational comeback

The Spanish striker scored twice in the second half to seal a dramatic win for FC goa over Jamshedpur...

Igor Angulo, Jamshedpur vs FC Goa
ISL

Full time: Jamshedpur FC 1-2 FC Goa

2020-12-23T15:54:30Z

Angulo's brace seals FC Goa's win

Igor Angulo scored a brace as FC Goa came back from behind to beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League clash on Wednesday at the Tilak Maidan.

Stephen Eze (33') had put Jamshedpur in front in the first half but the Gaurs came back strongly in the second half. Igor Angulo first restored parity in the 63rd minute converting a penalty and then scored the winner in the dying moments of the match from Edu Bedia's corner.

FC Goa jump to the fifth position after today's win overtaking Jamshedpur who moves down to the sixth slot.

95' GOALL!!! Igor Angulo scores the winner!

2020-12-23T15:53:05Z

Angulo scores the winner.

Igor Angulo scores a late winner from Edu Bedia's corner.

Added time: 4 minutes

2020-12-23T15:49:55Z

Will we see a late winner?

Poor decision by the linesman!

2020-12-23T15:47:15Z

The replay shows Alex Lima's shot had crossed the line after hitting the crossbar! Jamshedpur will surely feel robbed!

87' Alex Lima's shot comes off the bar!

2020-12-23T15:45:33Z

Valskis finds Alex Lima at the edge of the box with a square pass who takes a touch and unleashes a shot but it hits the crossbar and comes back. Unlucky!

83' Jamshedpur defending with all their might.

2020-12-23T15:43:57Z

Owen Coyle's side are defending in numbers as Goa looks desperate for a winning goal as they are going all guns blazing.

Double substitution for Jamshedpur

2020-12-23T15:36:17Z

Sandip Mandi and Jitendra Singh replace Aitor Monroy and Isaac Vanmalsawma. Looks like Coyle is shutting shop as he brings on two defenders in place of two midfielders.

75' Second cooling break.

2020-12-23T15:34:15Z

With 15 minutes of regulation time left, will we see another goal?

70' Valskis' free-kick comes off the crossbar!

2020-12-23T15:28:18Z

Nerijus Valskis' free-kick from distance comes off the crossbar! What a strike!

63' Goall! Igor Angulo equalises for Goa!

2020-12-23T15:21:58Z

Goa equalise.

The Spanish striker finds the back of the net with a clam and composed spot-kick.
63' Penalty to FC Goa!

2020-12-23T15:21:08Z

Lima brings down Donachie.

Alex Lima brings down James Donachie inside the Jamshedpur box as he tackles him from behind.

62' Jamshedpur substitution.

2020-12-23T15:20:20Z

Mobashir Rahman replaces Jackichand Singh.

53' Chance for Angulo but he blasts the ball above crossbar!

2020-12-23T15:12:07Z

Igor Angulo makes a quick run down the left side from a counter-attack and takes a shot from the edge of the box but it sails over the crossbar.

52' Nawaz makes a stunning save!

2020-12-23T15:10:51Z

Isaac lobs the ball to Jacki inside the box who squares it first-time and finds Jadhav. The youngster go past two players and launches a shot but Nawaz parries the ball away.

50' Monroy's free-kick hits the wall!

2020-12-23T15:08:59Z

No harm done from the free-kick as Monroy's delivery hits the FC Goa wall.

49' Gonzalez gives away a free-kick!

2020-12-23T15:08:06Z

Ivan Gonzalez brings down Valskis by pulling his shorts from behind and gives away a free-kick to Jamshedpur. He also picks up a booking.

Second half kicks off!

2020-12-23T15:02:09Z

The second half is underway! Can the Gaurs make a comeback? 

Half time: Jamshedpur 1-0 FC Goa.

2020-12-23T14:47:57Z

Eze keeps in Jamshedpur in front

Stephen Eze's 33rd-minute goal keeps Jamshedpur in front after the first 45 minutes of play.

Added time: 3 minutes.

2020-12-23T14:46:13Z

Can FC Goa equalise in the final 3 minutes of the first half?

Eze blocks Ortiz's attempt!

2020-12-23T14:37:52Z

Jorge Ortiz goes past two Jamshedpur player as he cuts in from the middle and enters the box before pulling the trigger but Eze blocks the shot. The Nigerian is all over the pitch at the moment.

33' GOALL! Stephen Eze scores the opening goal for Jamshedpur

2020-12-23T14:34:01Z

Eze scores opening goal

Aitor Monroy's keeps his free-kick deep inside the box and Stephen Eze nudges the ball into the net,
32' Angulo goes down inside the box but no penalty!

2020-12-23T14:32:41Z

Igor Angulo follows a through ball from Rebello and enters the box but goes down almost immediately after a challenge from Eze. The Spaniard appeals for a penalty.

30' Cooling break!

2020-12-23T14:30:39Z

The teams take a quick break after an intense half an hour of football.

29' Eze's header goes wide!

2020-12-23T14:29:52Z

Monroy sends a long free-kick from near the centre circle and Stephen Eze connects his head to the ball but it goes wide.

27' Brandon's shot goes wide!

2020-12-23T14:27:21Z

Brandon receives a long ball on the left flak, cuts in to the middle and attempts a shot on goal but it goes wide!

18' Battle of the midfields.

2020-12-23T14:18:41Z

It has been a battle of the midfield so far in the match as neither team are able to penetrate in their final thirds. Also both teams are playing a very physical game.

13' Angulo's header goes above crossbar!

2020-12-23T14:13:54Z

Brandon floats in a cross from the left inside the box and Angulo attempts a first time header but it goes above the crossbar. The linesman also raises the offside flag.

10' A rare defensive lapse from Eze!

2020-12-23T14:11:30Z

The Nigerian defender gives away a ball cheaply to Angulo who moves towards the left and floats in a cross but Rehenesh collects the ball comfortably.

7' Angulo deals with Monroy's free-kick

2020-12-23T14:07:28Z

Aitor Monroy curls in a free-kick from the right but Igor Angulo heads the ball away to avert the danger.

5' End to end action!

2020-12-23T14:06:20Z

The match has got off to an exciting start with both teams operating with a lot of pace and trying to penetrate in their attacking thirds.

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-23T14:00:01Z

Jamshedpur FC gets underway!

League table

2020-12-23T13:49:57Z

Jamshedpur currently stand on the fifth position on the league table with 10 points from seven matches. FC Goa are two points and two places behind Jamshedpur on the table.

One change in JFC, two changes in Goa

2020-12-23T13:30:29Z

Brazilian midfielder Alex Lima returns to the starting lineup after a one-match suspension and replaces Mobashir Rahman in the Jamshedpur lineup. Juan Ferrando, on the other end, makes two changes in the eleven which lost to Chennaiyin. Ivan Gonzalez and Princeton Rebello replace Aibanbha Dohling and Alberto Noguera.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa

2020-12-23T13:24:22Z

FC Goa are winless in their last two matches and will hope to get back to winning ways when they face Jamshedpur FC tonight. The Men of Steel, on the other hand, are on the back of a win over NorthEast United and will hope to continue their form.