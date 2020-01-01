ISL 2020-21 LIVE: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal

East Bengal subs
2020-12-15T13:18:09Z
Aaron Holloway features in the matchday squad for the first time this season.Mirshad K, Rana Gharami, Abhishek Ambekar, Tomba Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Yumnam Gopi, Surchandra Singh, Rohen Singh, Aaron Holloway.
Hyderabad subs
2020-12-15T13:16:50Z
Laxmikant Kattimani, Sahil Panwar, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Liston Colaco, Sahil Tavora, Lalawmpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Rohit Danu.
East Bengal starting XI
2020-12-15T13:14:53Z
CK Vineeth returns to the East Bengal lineup and will partner Jeje Lalpekhlua upfront.Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Mohammed Irshad; Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma; CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua.
Hyderabad starting XI
2020-12-15T13:13:08Z
Aridane Santana returns to the Hyderabad lineup.Subrata Paul; Ashis Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana (C).
2020-12-15T13:12:04Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.