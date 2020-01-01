Kerala Blasters 1-1 East Bengal: Jeakson Singh earns Yellow Army a point

Full time: Kerala Blasters 1-1 East Bengal
Jeakson strike ensures Kerala Blasters a point
A goal from Jeakson Singh in the dying moments of the match earned Kerala Blasters a draw against East Bengal in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Sunday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.
Bakary Kone had put the ball into his own net in the 13th minute to give East Bengal the lead. But Jeakson ensured at least a point for the men in yellow as he scored from Sahal Abdul Samad's cross in the 95th minute.
Kerala Blasters had more possession of the game and dominated proceedings but the early goal had rejuvenated East Bengal. The Red and Golds looked a much improved side and the defense looked solid under Danny Fox's leadership.
Kibu Vicuna's side attacked relentlessly in the second half and created numerous chances and ultimately managed to breach the Red and Golds backline the dying minutes of the game.
East Bengal moved up to the 10th position on the league table with 2 points from six games while Kerala Blasters remained on the ninth place with three points from six outings.
95' GOALL! Kerala Blasters equalises
Jeakson scores a late equaliser!Sahal receives a corner on the right edge of the box and floats in a cross and Jeakson Singh heads the ball into the net.
Added time: 6 minutes.
87' Albino denies Maghoma from scoring!
84' East Bengal - Substitution.
83' Pereyra's free-kick goes high!
83' Free-kick to Kerala at the edge of the box.
78' Play resumes.
76' Second cooling break.
71' Lucky escape for East Bengal!
69' East Bengal substitution.
66' Sahal's shot goes above the crossbar!
62' Chance for Rafique!
58' Bakary Kone booked.
51' Bakary Kone's header goes wide!
Kibu makes 3 changes!
Second half!
Half time: Kerala Blasters 0-1 East Bengal.
Added time: 3 minutes.
38' End to end action!
33' Game resumes.
31' Cooling break!
30' Jessel Carneiro's long-ranger sails above the crossbar!
27' Chance for East Bengal!
24' A long-ranger from Gomez!
16' Pilkington comes close to doubling the lead!
13' GOALL!! East Bengal take the lead!
Bakary Kone scores an own goal.Mohammed Rafique follows a through ball from Maghoma and enters the box and squares it for Pilkington to score but Bakary Kone, in an attempt to intercept, pushes the ball into his own net.
13' Rahul KP picks up a booking.
11' Costa comes close to score!
9' Tomba attempts a long-ranger!
Kerala Blasters keeping possession.
KICK-OFF!
East Bengal defeated Kerala Blasters in pre-season.
Kibu Vicuna unbeaten against East Bengal!
Norwich City reunion!
Danny Fox returns, Bikash Jairu starts for East Bengal.
Kibu Vicuna returns to one-striker policy!
Team News!
Danny Fox returns from injury.
Danny Fox returns from injury.