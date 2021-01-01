India 0-0 Afghanistan: Follow the 2022 World Cup qualifiers LIVE

Yellow to Sana
Sana literally pulls down Popalzay to earn his name in the referee's books. Free-kick for Afghanistan from a decent range of about 20-25 yards out. Afghanistan have been showing a little more intent going forwards of late with Popalzay and Sharif heavily involved.
Faysal's free-kick hits the wall and out.
Afghanistan substitution
The captain's armband is on Faysal's arm now30' Farshad Noor out, Adam Najem in
Nearing the half hour mark, 0-0
Corner after corner for India
India looking to take control in patches
Brandon with a nice and teasing diagonal ball intended for Chhetri as Saighani had to head it away to safety. Brandon's next delivery from the flag headed by Bheke which takes a touch of a rival for the second corner in a row but with enough white shirts in the area by then.
Ashique, too, not quite able to squeeze past a cross with Chhetri and Manvir waiting on the other side.
Yellow card off the pitch
India looking nice and aggressive
11' Chhetri forces a save
Glan steals the ball and lays it off for Chhetri who takes it down the left and pulls a leftfooter from a narrow angle. Azizi with a save and the corner not troubling Afghanistan as much as the previous one.
A couple of minutes earlier, Manvir and Suresh combine well on the right to win a corner. Brandon again, this time towards the far corner and cleared away by Amiri after Jhingan connects with a header.
Afghanistan not to be taken lightly
Manvir earns an early corner
Kick-off at Doha
India in blue, Afghanistan in whiteRemember, a draw is enough for India to make it to the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers
Where does India stand in Group E?
India can also progress to the Asian Cup qualifying third round as one of the best-fourth ranked teams...
Afghanistan went down 1-2 to Oman in a 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualification match at the at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Friday.
Igor Stimac's men now just need to avoid defeat against Afghanistan to finish third in the group and directly qualify to the third of the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers. If the Blue Tigers win their tie then as a bonus they will finish the group stage with a positive goal difference only the third time in history.
How many Afghans play abroad?
10 from the XI play club football outside the country, and almost every other substitute from today's line-up as well
|Player
|Club
|Country
|Division
|Ovays Azizi
|Ariana FC
|Sweden
|Fourth division
|Faisal Hamidi
|Toofan Harirod FC
|Afghanistan
|Top division
|Hamidullah Wakili
|De Maiwand Atalan FC
|Afghanistan
|Top division
|Milad Intezar
|VV SteDoCo
|Netherlands
|Fourth division
|David Najem
|New Mexico United
|USA
|Second division
|Haroon Amiri
|Real Kashmir
|India
|Top division
|Masih Saighani
|Dhaka Abahani
|Bangladesh
|Top division
|Najim Haidary
|FC Den Bosch
|Netherlands
|Second division
|Hussain Alizada
|Shaheen Asmayee
|Afghanistan
|Top division
|Zelfagar Nazary
|Dandenong Thunder
|Australia
|Semi-professional league
|Sharif Mukhammad
|Gokulam Kerala
|India
|Top division
|Abassin Alikhil
|SC Hessen Dreieich
|Germany
|Fifth division
|Omid Popalzay
|Olimpia Grudziądz
|Poland
|Third Division
|Samir Samandari
|De Spin Ghar Bazan
|Afghanistan
|Top division
|Amiruddin Sharifi
|Neftchi Kochkor-Ata
|Kyrgyz Republic
|Top division
|Fardin Hakimi
|Arambagh KS
|Bangladesh
|Top division
|Fareed Sadat
|AC Oulu
|Finland
|Top division
|Ahmad Omran Haydary
|Lechia Gdańsk
|Poland
|Top division
|Noor Husin
|Dartford FC
|England
|Sixth division
|Maziyar Kouhyar
|Hereford FC
|England
|Sixth division
|Farshad Noor
|Persib Bandung
|Indonesia
|Top division
|Faysal Shayesteh
|VV Duno
|Netherlands
|Second division
|Adam Najem
|Tampa Bay Rowdies
|USA
|Second division
|Noraollah Amiri
|Ariana FC
|Sweden
|Fourth division
|Hossein Zamani
|SC Telstar
|Netherlands
|Second division
|Zubayr Amiri
|SC Hessen Dreieich
|Germany
|Fifth division
|Jabar Sharza
|HIFK Fotboll
|Finland
|Top division
India vs Afghanistan line-ups
We'll also have a look at how many from the Afghanistan XI play abroad
INDIA XI: Gurpreet (GK), Jhingan, Sana, Bose, Bheke, Suresh, Glan, Ashique, Brandon, Chhetri (C), Manvir
India subs: Adil, Thapa, Bipin, Dheeraj (GK), Pronay, Udanta, Lalengmawia, Liston, Sahal, Akash, Pritam, Amrinder (GK)
AFGHANISTAN XI: Azizi (GK), Saighani, David, Amiri, Husin, Farshad (C), Faysal, Intezar, Sharifi, Popalzay, Sharif
Afghanistan subs: Adam, Zubayr, Sharza, Naraollah, Haidary, Kauhyar, Alizada, Hakimi, Samandari, Zamani, Hamidi (GK), Wakili (GK)
TEAM NEWS
Bheke and Ashique in, Bipin and Udanta out
🇮🇳 India vs Afghanistan 🇦🇫— Goal India (@Goal_India) June 15, 2021
Two changes in the India lineup.
Predictions? 👇#WCQ #INDAFG #BlueTigers pic.twitter.com/wvUQO05mqg
First up, INDIA!
Not in the group
Igor Stimac's Indian national team are currently third in Group E of the second round 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers with their last group game tonight against Afghanistan at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha.
We have Hungary vs Portugal and France vs Germany in the Euros later tonight. But first up with a 7:30pm IST kick-off now, India!