FIFA's The Best awards: The whole show as it went down

That's all, folks!
Wrapping up the live blog for this evening – thanks for coming along for the ride, and we'll see you for more shenanigans in December for the Ballon d'Or ceremony 🥳
Congratulations to all the winners once again!
Just Megan Rapinoe with a fan.
Rapinoe won the Best Women's Player after her starring role in the USWNT's triumph at the 2019 World Cup 🌟
The 34-year-old scooped the Golden Boot after scoring six goals, while she was also lifted the Golden Ball after being judged the best player at the tournament.
The Best players and the Best coaches 😍
Thoughts on The Best XI?
What would you change about the @FIFPro Men's World XI 2019? 🤔#TheBestAwards pic.twitter.com/lSpUQAnazd— Goal (@goal) September 23, 2019
Klopp saw off two fellow Premier League bosses to scoop the award 💪
The German coach enjoyed a superb campaign on Merseyside last year and led Liverpool to their sixth European title, edging out Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino.
Congratulations to Messi for his first individual prize since 2015 👏
First #TheBest Men's Player of the Year award ✅— Goal (@goal) September 23, 2019
First major individual award since 2015 ✅
Congratulations, Lionel Messi! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/3m3sPutWMp
🏅 2019 FIFA The Best full list of winners
Here is the full list of nominees from tonight's awards, with Jurgen Klopp, Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe taking home the top prizes!
🌟 The Best FIFA Men’s Player
Lionel Messi – Barcelona
🌟 The Best FIFA Women’s Player
Megan Rapinoe – Reign FC
🌟The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool
🌟The Best FIFA Women’s Coach
Jill Ellis – USWNT
🌟 The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper
Alisson - Liverpool
🌟 The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
Sari van Veenendaal – Arsenal / Atletico Madrid
🌟 FIFA Puskas Award
Daniel Zsori - Debrecen FC v Ferencvaros TC
THAT'S A WRAP!
Rapinoe: "We have the opportunity to use this beautiful game to change the world for better"
The USWNT midfielder has given an impassioned speech, calling on everyone to make a difference on issues such as racism and homophobia, not just those on the receiving end of the abuse.
"Some of the stories that have inspired me most this year – Raheem Sterling and Koulibaly – taking on the racism they've faced their whole lives. The woman from Iran. Those who fight every day to play the sport they love, and those who fight the rampant homophobia.
"Lend your platform to other people. Lift other people up. Share your success. We have the opportunity to use this beautiful game to change the world for better."
🏆 Megan Rapinoe wins Best Women's Player!
The USWNT star beats out her national team-mate Alex Morgan and England defender Lucy Bronze to the top prize. She had an impeccable World Cup, winning the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot this summer.
"They don't tell you how heavy it is!" she jokes. "Messi could've told me how heavy it is, he's won it so many times.
"I'm at a loss for words. I want to thank my friends and family back home, and my lovely girlfriend. Thank you for all the support, especially this last year. All of my coaches, especially this year in our coaching staff of Jill Ellis who's put us in a tremendous position for us to be as successful as we have been.
"For those noticing now about women's football, you're a little late to the party, but it's been incredible. FIFA put on an incredible World Cup."
OFFICIAL: #MeganRapinoe wins Women's Player of the Year at #TheBestAwards pic.twitter.com/sFMjEOYvZX— Goal (@goal) September 23, 2019
Messi has now won his sixth FIFA Player of the Year award!
To make up for him losing out on the FIFA Puskas award 😏
51 goals for Barcelona 🤯— Goal (@goal) September 23, 2019
Does #LeoMessi deserve to win Men's Player of the Year at #TheBestAwards tonight? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LvzKD1BP0K
🏆 Lionel Messi wins Best Men's Player!
The Barcelona superstar has edged out Virgil van Dijk to be crowned the Best Men's Player.
The Liverpool centre-back was a favourite to win the award after scooping up the UEFA Men's Player of the year award, after his impressive season with the Reds in which he lifted the Champions League and finished second in the Premier League.
But Messi was crowned the winner after lifted La Liga with Barcelona and won the European Golden Boot.
OFFICIAL: #LeoMessi wins Men’s Player of the Year at #TheBestAwards pic.twitter.com/ruDPuB5JhS— Goal (@goal) September 23, 2019
🌟 FIFA FIFPro Men's World XI
What a team this is!
Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, Sergio Ramos and Alisson are all named in this year's FIFPro World XI.
No room for any Manchester City players, though...
The @FIFPro Men's World XI 2019 👇— Goal (@goal) September 23, 2019
Alisson 🇧🇷
Ramos 🇪🇸
De Ligt 🇳🇱
Van Dijk 🇳🇱
Marcelo 🇧🇷
De Jong 🇳🇱
Modric 🇭🇷
Hazard 🇧🇪
Messi 🇦🇷
Ronaldo 🇵🇹
Mbappe 🇫🇷#TheBestAwards
"I'm a candidate" – Mourinho
Bit of a painful segment where Jose Mourinho was asked who would coach a team made up of the best stars from the galaxy in an inter-galactic competition (yes, we know). In typical Mourinho fashion, he said it should go to someone who isn't coaching a club currently – namechecking himself and then Fabio Capello – before scarpering from the stage very quickly.
We don't blame him.
Mourinho with an unbelievable impression of Tim from The Office there. #quickglancetocamera— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 23, 2019
🏆 Jill Ellis wins Best Women's Coach!
Jose Mourinho presents the award to the Jill Ellis, who had an amazing summer winning the Women's World Cup with the USWNT in France! 🇺🇸
"Getting this form you is such an honour," said Ellis. "What a ride! I think the world fell even more in love with our game during the World Cup.
"I'd like to thank my spectacular players. Without the talent and commitment of our players, we don't achive trophies."
Obviously, Klopp found Alisson's disappearance to be hilarious 😅
🏆 Alisson wins Best Goalkeeper award!
It's two out of three for Liverpool tonight, can Van Dijk win the third?The goalkeeper had an incredible season with Liverpool and Brazil, winning the Champions League with the Reds and then lifting the Copa America with Brazil later in the summer.
OFFICIAL: @Alissonbecker wins Men's Goalkeeper of the Year at #TheBestAwards pic.twitter.com/vSqAiDJXx0— Goal (@goal) September 23, 2019
What a team this is 🤩
That team though 💪— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Your @FIFPro Women’s @World11 🙌#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/A6xK8k5XrK
🌟 FIFA FIFPro Women's World XI
History's been made with the first-ever Women's FIFPro XI!
Full XI:
GOALKEEPER
Sari van Veendaal (The Netherlands, Arsenal/currently Atletico)
DEFENDERS
Lucy Bronze (England, Olympique Lyonnais)
Nilla Fischer (Sweden, VfL Wolfsburg/currently Linkopings)
Kelly O’Hara (USA, Utah Royals)
Wendie Renard (France, Olympique Lyonnais)
MIDFIELDERS
Julie Ertz (USA, Chicago Red Stars)
Amandine Henry (France, Olympique Lyonnais)
Rose Lavelle (USA, Washington Spirit)
FORWARDS
Alex Morgan (USA, Orlando Pride)
Megan Rapinoe (USA, Reign FC)
Marta Vieria (Brazil, Orlando Pride)
Lots of opera singing.
Messi misses out as Zsori stunner seals Puskas Award for goal of the year ❌
Former Debrecen man Daniel Zsori has scooped the Puskas Award for the most beautiful goal scored in 2019, the 18-year-old Hungarian beating off competition from Barcelona's Lionel Messi and River Plate's Juan Fernando Quintero.Full story here.
🏆 Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United win FIFA Fair Play award
OFFICIAL: Marcelo Bielsa and the Leeds United squad win the Fair Play Award at #TheBestAwards pic.twitter.com/5Q4J6bFlUi— Goal (@goal) September 23, 2019
🏆Sari van Veenendaal wins Best Women's Goalkeeper!
The Netherlands goalkeeper is now the first-ever Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper after her impressive summer at the World Cup.
"I would like to share this one with my own golden team – my team-mates from Arsenal, my team-mates from Atletico Madrid and the Netherlands national team of course!"
OFFICIAL: @SarivVeenendaal wins Women's Goalkeeper of the Year at #TheBestAwards pic.twitter.com/cbF1BJ8b7P— Goal (@goal) September 23, 2019
What an incredible season Klopp had with Liverpool!
The Best Men's Coach of the Year 😁#TheBestAwards pic.twitter.com/cIETX7Hea0— Goal (@goal) September 23, 2019
🏆 Silvia Grecco has won the FIFA Fan Award!
Congratulations, Silvia Grecco 🎉— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Winner of the FIFA Fan Award 2019 🏆 #TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/oJ5Wk2p9Vo
Klopp: "Whoever doesn't love LFC has no heart" ❤️
Klopp: "I have to say thank you to my outstanding club Liverpool FC. Whoever doesn't love it, has no heart." #LFC— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 23, 2019
Jurgen Klopp joins Juan Mata's Common Goal initiative
Klopp announces he has joined the @CommonGoalOrg family.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 23, 2019
"We are all here on the really good side of life. There are people out there who do not have the same situation. From today on I am a member of the Common Goal family. If you don't know it, Google it."#LFC
🏆 Jurgen Klopp wins Best Men's Coach!
The German manager led Liverpool to a sixth Champions League title and second in the Premier League!
He has also announced that he has joined Juan Mata's Common Goal initiative, in which he donates a portion of his salary to a charity.
"I have to say thank you. I have to start fomr the beginning with my family, sitting at home. Nobody would have epxected it. I stood here years ago. We won because we're champions, we won the CL final. We all know what an incredible coach Mauricio is, and what Pep did.
"I have to say thank you to my outstanding club Liverpool FC. To the owners, they gave me an incredible team. I have to thank my team. As coach, you can only be as good as your team is, and the potential of your team and the makeup is another. I don't want to make it longer than it should be, but I want to use this stage: I don't understand individual prizes, but I get it, because I'm here for a lot of people. But we are all on the good side of life. I can announced from here going forwards that I am part of the Common Goal family. Thanks for the applause. "
Well done, Jurgen! He beats Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola 👏
OFFICIAL: Jurgen Klopp wins Men’s Coach of the Year at #TheBestAwards pic.twitter.com/sckjLhnFiZ— Goal (@goal) September 23, 2019
Surprised that Lionel Messi lost out on the Puskas award?
🏆 Daniel Zsori wins FIFA Puskas award
He has won for his goal against Ferencvaros, beating out Lionel Messi!
Congratulations, Daniel Zsori 👏— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Winner of the FIFA #Puskas Award 2019 💥#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/sY8XDqgX8Z
FIFA Puskas award is up first!
Lionel Messi is nominated for the Puskas award, which recognises the most aesthetically-pleasing goal scored.
THE CEREMONY HAS STARTED!
Say hello to last year's winner!
Hello, @lukamodric10 📸— Goal (@goal) September 23, 2019
The reigning champion is here 🤩#TheBestAwards pic.twitter.com/kzbnchVyOL
We're edging closer to the start of the ceremony!
We all dream of a Team of Messis 😍
👨👩👦👦#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/9DBj8YqbxH— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
👫 Rapinoe to Klopp: "You're my new coach!"
Here's a fun exclusive from the green carpet!
Megan Rapinoe met Jurgen Klopp during the photo session and she invited him to pose for a photo, telling him: "You're my new coach!" 😂
Who doesn't love Klopp?
Is Van Dijk a shoo-in for tonight's award? Here are the stats to prove it...
Those stats though 😍— Goal (@goal) September 23, 2019
Does #VirgilVanDijk deserve to win the Men's Player of the Year at #TheBestAwards? pic.twitter.com/92NconjdyO
Football has never looked better 🌟
👔👌#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/awbObbXq8f— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are on the green carpet 💚
The USWNT winners are here together, and they have their say on who should win the Men's award!
"Virgil van Dijk," they both say.
"Mostly because how cute he is, adds Megan Rapinoe.
Rapinoe said about this year's World Cup and being nominated for Best Women's Player: "This is totally surreal. Even being in the World Cup finals has been surreal, and so has been winning it back to back.
"It feels like a team award obviously, because I wouldn't be here without my team. I was in the headlines a lot and obviously had the goals, but without everyone else I wouldn't be here. It's an honour and a childhood dream. It's wild!"
Samuel Eto'o: a contender for best dressed tonight? 🤔
.@setoo9 bringing the sauce to #TheBestAwards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UAceClB2gK— Goal (@goal) September 23, 2019
🧤FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper nominees
Alisson is the favourite yet again, but will he beat out Ederson and Ter Stegen tonight?
FIFA's The Best Men's Goalkeeper finalists 👇— Goal (@goal) September 2, 2019
🇧🇷 Alisson
🇧🇷 Ederson
🇩🇪 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen pic.twitter.com/eP1HRIxiJw
Jurgen and the lads clean up well! 🔴
#TheBestAwards x @LFC 🔴#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/LeEXVb531F— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Marta has arrived 😍
The prodigal Mourinho returns 🙏🏽
"I put it down to the Champions League final, not to the Premier League," said Jose Mourinho when quizzed about this year's Men's Coach nominees – Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino - who all coach in England's top-flight.
"The CL final was Liverpool-Tottenham, and obviously to win the Premier League is something amazing. Pep did it. But the CL final is, you know, has that special thing around it.
"It's normal that Jurgen and Mauricio are also nominated."
On returning to Milan and seeing Inter fans: "It's amazing to be here. But all over the world,d the Inter fans don't leave me alone. I never walk alone, because wherever I go, there is an Inter fan that shows me the world and obviously they don't forget what happened in 2010!"
Phil Neville: "Lucy Bronze is one of the best players – if not the best in the world"
A big statement from the England women's Coach Phil Neville on the green carpet, who is also up for an award tonight!
"The World Cup was, personally, in terms of my career, one of the highlights, as well as just being involved in the women's game and the momentum that we've got," he said.
"It makes me really proud to be involved in such a great year for women's football. I really hope Lucy [Bronze] gets the award. She's one of the best players in the world, if not the best. To work with her day in and day out is a privilege."
Jill Ellis is here!
The USWNT coach is nominated for the Best Women's Coach after her impressive summer winning the World Cup.
"It's fantastic. The World Cup was such a great event, and now to have the players honoured... it's been great. It's been a wonderful," she said on the green carpet.
"The competition was outstanding, and it speaks a lot about where this game is and where it's headed. Women's football is certainly on the rise!"
Aaaaand the green carpet is now live!
Two guesses as to why it's a green carpet and not a red carpet.
(A green carpet resembles the grass on a football pitch.) (Slow claps all around.)
Who's cooler, Klopp or Marcelo? 🤔
🤙 @MarceloM12 #TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/I4qRPqdUC5— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
😎 Jurgen Klopp #TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/uZT3FdeR8z— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
📺How to watch the FIFA Best Awards & what time it starts
Here's how you can watch tonight's ceremony on TV and through streaming.
The 2019 Best FIFA awards ceremony will be available to watch live from FIFA.com, and FIFA TV on YouTube.
In the UK, Sky Sports showcased the ceremony last year on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.
The event stars from 6.30pm BST / 1:30pm ET with the green carpet arrivals. The ceremony then begins around 7.30pm BST / 2:30pm ET in the UK.
Mbappe has arrived and is looking snazzy!
👔✔️ #TheBestAwards pic.twitter.com/09pYY92BsQ— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) September 23, 2019
Klopp is in the house!
Jurgen Klopp is up for the Best Men's Coach award after guiding Liverpool a sixth Champions League trophy in June.
Here's a big ol' belly laugh from him after catching up with Fabio Capello pre-ceremony!
Go behind the scenes at #TheBestAwards with our IG Story— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
📲: https://t.co/C3EvWNtrev#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/dJeYjsAMjc
🤔How does voting work for The Best awards?
Tonight's awards are a mixture of votes made by fans and a dedicated selection panel.
Fans were given the opportunity to have their say in The Best awards earlier this summer, though the final vote will be made by a FIFA judging panel made up of former players.
Here's a detailed breakdown of how the voting for tonight's award ceremony works, which involves decisions made by team captains, national coaches, journalists and more.
Last year, the selection panel included Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Kaka, Fabio Capello and Ronaldo Nazario.
🏅The Best Men's Player of the Year nominees
Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are finalists for the Men's prize again, with the Liverpool centre-back named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year last month. 👀
Will he beat out Messi and Ronaldo again? (Spoiler alert: it's looking likely...)
🇵🇹 #CristianoRonaldo— Goal (@goal) September 23, 2019
🇦🇷 #LeoMessi
🇳🇱 #VirgilVanDijk
Who will win Men's Player of the Year at #TheBestAwards tonight? pic.twitter.com/dqPBQQBqQR
What's the difference between Ballon d'Or and The Best awards?
These two prizes are the most prestigious individual awards in football, and here's an explainer about how they're different.
There are a number of differences between the two awards which set the Ballon d'Or and The Best apart from one another, and you can read our full guide here.
🏆 Who are the nominees for this year's FIFA Best Awards?
Here's the full list of tonight's nominees, with Van Dijk and Rapinoe both favourites to win!
The Best FIFA Men’s Player
Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus
Lionel Messi – Barcelona
Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
The Best FIFA Women’s Player
Lucy Bronze – Olympique Lyonnais
Alex Morgan – Orlando Pride
Megan Rapinoe – Reign FC
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
Pep Guardiola – Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool
Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham Hotspur
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach
Jill Ellis – USWNT
Phil Neville – England
Sarina Wiegman – Netherlands
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper
Alisson - Liverpool
Ederson – Manchester City
Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Barcelona
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
Christiane Endler – Paris Saint-Germain
Hedvig Lindahl – Chelsea / Wolfsburg
Sari van Veenendaal – Arsenal / Atletico Madrid
FIFA Puskas Award
Lionel Messi - Real Betis v Barcelona
Juan Fernando Quintero - River Plate v Racing Club
Daniel Zsori - Debrecen FC v Ferencvaros TC
🌟 Welcome to Goal's liveblog of FIFA's The Best awards!
We're back!
It's that time of year again – it's the FIFA The Best awards ceremony, and we're back to bring you all the action from this evening's lavish ceremony and green carpet!
To recap, Virgil van Dijk is expected to do yet another awards sweep for the Men's award, beating out the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (who were also shortlisted last year, but lost out to Luka Modric).
Megan Rapinoe is a favourite to lift the Women's prize after her incredible summer winning the Women's World Cup with the U.S. national women's team.
Awards for Best Coach, Goalkeeper and the FIFA Puskas award are also in the pipeline.
The winners won't be announced for a while yet, though, so we'll keep you updated!