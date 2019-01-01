FIFA's The Best awards: The whole show as it went down

The German manager led Liverpool to a sixth Champions League title and second in the Premier League!

He has also announced that he has joined Juan Mata's Common Goal initiative, in which he donates a portion of his salary to a charity.

"I have to say thank you. I have to start fomr the beginning with my family, sitting at home. Nobody would have epxected it. I stood here years ago. We won because we're champions, we won the CL final. We all know what an incredible coach Mauricio is, and what Pep did.

"I have to say thank you to my outstanding club FC. To the owners, they gave me an incredible team. I have to thank my team. As coach, you can only be as good as your team is, and the potential of your team and the makeup is another. I don't want to make it longer than it should be, but I want to use this stage: I don't understand individual prizes, but I get it, because I'm here for a lot of people. But we are all on the good side of life. I can announced from here going forwards that I am part of the Common Goal family. Thanks for the applause. "

