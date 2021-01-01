Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Wales vs Denmark, Italy vs Austria updates, news & TV reaction

Denmark fans making their voices heard
'Don’t underestimate the character of a Welshman'
Interim Wales manager Robert Page has warned anyone who may underestimate his side in the knockout stages.
Page also commended the team for expertly managing travel and Covid-19 precautions to this point, and he feels they can continue to exceed expectations behind star men Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.
"I’m really proud of the group and I’m looking forward to the last 16," Page said. "It’s phenomenal, the character we have in the changing room. Don’t underestimate the character of a Welshman.
“It’s not been easy because we’ve had to go to Baku [to play Switzerland and Turkey], travel to Italy and now we’re going to Amsterdam.
“On paper, it seems like a great idea to have it all over Europe but logistically it is an absolute nightmare. And then you throw Covid into the mix as well."
Three changes for Wales 🏴 Two for Denmark 🇩🇰
Wales make three changes to the side beaten by Italy in their final group game last weekend.
Chris Mepham, Ben Davies and Kieffer Moore all return after being rested against Italy. Chris Gunter and Neco Williams drop to the bench, while Ethan Ampadu is suspended after his dismissal against the Italians.
Denmark make two changes to the team which beat Russia 4-1 in midweek. Wing-back Jens Stryger Larsen comes in Daniel Wass and forward Kasper Dolberg replaces Yusuff Poulsen.
The line-ups for #WAL 🆚 #DEN are in! 📋
Team news
Welcome back!
After a whole TWO DAYS without matches (how long did that feel?) Euro 2020 resumes with the first two quarter-finals.
Later on we will see Italy against Austria at Wembley. First, though, it's Wales versus Denmark.
It should be a cracker! 🔥