Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Wales vs Denmark, Italy vs Austria updates, news & TV reaction

Interim Wales manager Robert Page has warned anyone who may underestimate his side in the knockout stages.

Page also commended the team for expertly managing travel and Covid-19 precautions to this point, and he feels they can continue to exceed expectations behind star men Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

"I’m really proud of the group and I’m looking forward to the last 16," Page said. "It’s phenomenal, the character we have in the changing room. Don’t underestimate the character of a Welshman.

“It’s not been easy because we’ve had to go to Baku [to play Switzerland and Turkey], travel to Italy and now we’re going to Amsterdam.

“On paper, it seems like a great idea to have it all over Europe but logistically it is an absolute nightmare. And then you throw Covid into the mix as well."