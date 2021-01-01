Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Scotland vs Czech Republic, Poland vs Slovakia, Spain vs Sweden updates, news and TV reaction

Czech Republic team
West Ham stars Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek earn starting berths...
Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril, Kral, Soucek, Masopust, Darida (C), Jankto, Schick
Scotland team
No Kieran Tierney, with the Arsenal defender seemingly missing out through injury...
Marshall, O'Donnell, Hendry, Cooper, Hanley, Robertson (C), McTominay, McGinn, Armstong, Christie, Dykes
Today's fixtures
All of Monday's action
⚽️ Scotland vs Slovakia
⏱ 2pm BST (9am ET)
🏟. Hampden Park, Glasgow
⚽️ Poland vs Slovakia
⏱ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟. Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia
⚽️ Spain vs Sweden
⏱ 8pm BST (5pm ET)
🏟. Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja, Seville
Welcome to day four of Euro 2020!
The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.
Today sees Scotland open up their campaign, with Steve Clarke's side taking on the Czech Republic at 2pm BST (9am ET).
Robert Lewandowski and Poland will lock horns with Slovakia at 5pm (12pm), with another potential contender for the Golden Boot looking to burst out of the blocks.
Two-time winners Spain will bring the curtain down on Monday's schedule when facing Zlatan Ibrahimovic-less Sweden at 8pm (3pm).