Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Scotland vs Czech Republic, Poland vs Slovakia, Spain vs Sweden updates, news and TV reaction

The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.

Today sees Scotland open up their campaign, with Steve Clarke's side taking on the Czech Republic at 2pm BST (9am ET).

Robert Lewandowski and Poland will lock horns with Slovakia at 5pm (12pm), with another potential contender for the Golden Boot looking to burst out of the blocks.

Two-time winners Spain will bring the curtain down on Monday's schedule when facing Zlatan Ibrahimovic-less Sweden at 8pm (3pm).

