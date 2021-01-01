Live Blog

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Scotland vs Czech Republic, Poland vs Slovakia, Spain vs Sweden updates, news and TV reaction

Live updates from all of the day's European Championship fixtures, including the latest news from the camps, TV reaction and more

Updated
Czech Republic team

2021-06-14T12:04:00Z

West Ham stars Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek earn starting berths...

Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril, Kral, Soucek, Masopust, Darida (C), Jankto, Schick

Scotland team

2021-06-14T12:03:00Z

No Kieran Tierney, with the Arsenal defender seemingly missing out through injury...

Marshall, O'Donnell, Hendry, Cooper, Hanley, Robertson (C), McTominay, McGinn, Armstong, Christie, Dykes

Today's fixtures

2021-06-14T12:02:00Z

All of Monday's action

⚽️ Scotland vs Slovakia 
⏱  2pm BST (9am ET)
🏟. Hampden Park, Glasgow

⚽️ Poland vs Slovakia
⏱  5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟. Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia

⚽️ Spain vs Sweden
⏱  8pm BST (5pm ET)
🏟. Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja, Seville

Here are all of today's games across the world

Welcome to day four of Euro 2020!

2021-06-14T12:00:00Z

The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.

Today sees Scotland open up their campaign, with Steve Clarke's side taking on the Czech Republic at 2pm BST (9am ET).

Robert Lewandowski and Poland will lock horns with Slovakia at 5pm (12pm), with another potential contender for the Golden Boot looking to burst out of the blocks.

Two-time winners Spain will bring the curtain down on Monday's schedule when facing Zlatan Ibrahimovic-less Sweden at 8pm (3pm).