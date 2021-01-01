Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary, Slovakia vs Spain updates, news & TV reaction

We'll have those lineups in a moment, but some major news for Spain today - they are able to welcome back Sergio Busquets after La Roja's skipper previously tested positive for Covid-19.

He returns in a timely boost to Luis Enrique's side as they battle a final hurdle to make it into the last-16 - but there's still no room in the starting XI for either Adama Traore or Thiago.

Marek Hamsik, the evergreen Slovakia captain, will once again lead from the heart of his side today.