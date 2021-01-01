Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Spain updates, news and TV reaction

So then. No Alvaro Morata - and given how Luis Enrique has rushed to the beleaguered forward's defence across this summer, it is a bit of a surprise.

The Atletico Madrid man, who spent last term on loan with Juventus, was the focal point of local ire during those first two group stage matches after fluffing a number of major chances.

But his manager's continued faith yielded a central role in those victories against Slovakia and Croatia - though once again, he struggled to make as much of an an impact against Switzerland in the quarter-finals. He makes way for a more mobile front three that could give Italy's fiendish central defenders something else to think about.