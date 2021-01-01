Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs Portugal, France vs Germany updates, news and TV reaction

That's not half-bad from Diogo Jota, but he'll be kicking himself that he didn't feed Cristiano Ronaldo out on his left.

The Liverpool man is slipped through the middle by a wide-out ball, turns two defenders around and fires a keen effort in, palmed away by Peter Gulasci with a stinging touch.

Hungary win a free-kick for a shove in the box from the subsequent corner. They've survived an early assault.