Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs France, Portugal vs Germany, Spain vs Poland updates, news and TV reaction

Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "It’s a great motivation for us; we’re talking about the world champions, the clear favourites, who have a player, Mbappe, who is simply out of this world. We stand before an almost impossible task, but we’re going to give it our best shot."

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "They're a combative and hard-working team, and very well organised. I think them having an Italian coach explains a lot of that! They're at home and I'm expecting them to show the same commitment they showed against Portugal. If we win again we'll be qualified after two matches. That's our first objective."

Denes Dibusz, Hungary goalkeeper: "We can't wait to see what game France are going to play against us. It is clear that if we have a look at their players, the French are maybe the strongest national team, they're world champions, and made the final in Euro 2016."

Raphael Varane, France defender: "It's going to be a very difficult game played in the heat of the day in a full stadium. Our opponents will be playing to stay in the competition. They're a very different prospect to Germany, but they're also very dangerous and very motivated, so we will have to be effective, find their weaknesses and keep our defensive shape."

