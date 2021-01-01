Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Finland vs Russia, Turkey vs Wales, Italy vs Switzerland updates, news and TV reaction

Russia team
Starting XI: Safonov; Mario Fernandes, Diveev, Ozdoev, Barinov, Zobnin, Dzhikiya, Miranchuk, Golovin, Dzyuba, Kuzyaev
Finland team
Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki leads the line once again for Markku Kanerva's side, while captain Tim Sparv has been replaced by Rasmus Schuller..
Starting XI: Hradecky; Toivio, Arajuuri, O'Shaughnessy, Raitala, Lod, Schuller, Kamara, Uronen, Pohjanpalo, Pukki
Today's fixtures
All of Wednesday's action
⚽️ Finland vs Russia
⏱ 2pm BST (9am ET)
🏟. Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia
⚽️ Wales vs Turkey
⏱ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟. Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan
⚽️ Italy vs Switzerland
⏱ 8pm BST (5pm ET)
🏟. Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Welcome to day six of Euro 2020!
The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.
Today sees the start of the second round of group stage matches, starting with Finland taking on Russia in a Pool B clash at 2pm BST (9am ET).
Group A will then take centre stage as Wales prepare to meet Turkey at 5pm (12pm) before Italy clash with Switzerland at 8pm (3pm).