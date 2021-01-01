Live Blog

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Finland vs Russia, Turkey vs Wales, Italy vs Switzerland updates, news and TV reaction

Live updates from all of the day's European Championship fixtures, including the latest news from the camps & TV reaction

Updated
Saint Petersburg Stadium Teemu Pukki Aleksandr Golovin Finland Russia Euro 2020
Russia team

2021-06-16T12:05:07Z

Russia make three changes to the side that lost 3-0 to Belgium, including Matvei Safonov in for Anton Shunin in goal..

Starting XI: Safonov; Mario Fernandes, Diveev, Ozdoev, Barinov, Zobnin, Dzhikiya, Miranchuk, Golovin, Dzyuba, Kuzyaev

Finland team

2021-06-16T12:04:44Z

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki leads the line once again for Markku Kanerva's side, while captain Tim Sparv has been replaced by Rasmus Schuller..

Starting XI: Hradecky; Toivio, Arajuuri, O'Shaughnessy, Raitala, Lod, Schuller, Kamara, Uronen, Pohjanpalo, Pukki

Today's fixtures

2021-06-16T12:03:28Z

All of Wednesday's action

⚽️ Finland vs Russia 
⏱  2pm BST (9am ET)
🏟. Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia

⚽️ Wales vs Turkey
⏱  5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟. Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan

⚽️ Italy vs Switzerland
⏱  8pm BST (5pm ET)
🏟. Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Welcome to day six of Euro 2020!

2021-06-16T12:01:19Z

The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.

Today sees the start of the second round of group stage matches, starting with Finland taking on Russia in a Pool B clash at 2pm BST (9am ET).

Group A will then take centre stage as Wales prepare to meet Turkey at 5pm (12pm) before Italy clash with Switzerland at 8pm (3pm).