Euro 2020 Final Matchday LIVE: Italy vs England updates, news and TV reaction

...or it's coming home?
As Italy watched enviously from afar at Russia 2018 however, one side was defying the expectations of several generations to write their own history, all under the unassuming match of a man whose own international history remained intrinsically linked to a darkened night in London in 1996.
But if England's run to a first semi-final appearance of the new millennium could have been forgiven for feeling like a false dawn, Gareth Southgate has transformed the psyche of a national team even further since, diligently taking the Three Lions from perennial underachievers into genuine contenders.
For a quarter-century, fans around the terraces of the country have sung the incorrigible chorus of Baddiel & Skinner & Lightning Seeds' Three Lions with nuggets of hope tempered by the regular expectation of inglorious failure - but after such an interminable wait, could it finally be their time?
It's going Rome...
Three years ago, Roberto Mancini watched events unfold at the Russia 2018 World Cup from a distance in his new position as Italy manager. The Azzurri, of course, were not there; instead, seven months prior, they had failed to qualify for the showpiece tournament for the first time since 1958.
The former Inter and Manchester City boss - a famed knockout specialist - had arguably taken a turn into the relative coaching wilderness before he was handed the keys to the national job, at Zenit Saint Petersburg after a year out of the game - but his pedigree couldn't be doubted.
Now, he has transformed their flagging fortunes, realigning them with their attacking flair of yesteryear, turning them into a near-unbeatable force on the world stage. There's one more game he must win to confirm their turnaround in the eyes of expectant supporters however - and it comes today.
This is the one
Today's order of play
Surely, you don't need to know who is here, and what is at stake in north London today - but if you do, then let us offer a quick reminder.
In one corner is a team seeking a first piece of major silverware since they hoisted the World Cup in 2006, looking to make amends for a four-goal drubbing at this final hurdle nine years ago in Kyiv to Spain.
In the other corner is a side for whom more than half-a-century of hurt has never stopped them dreaming - and who after four major tournament semi-final shortfalls, finally face the chance to bring it home in their own backyard, for the first time since 1966 and World Cup triumph. Live from Wembley Stadium, it's:
Italy v England (2000, London)
(All times BST)
Hello and welcome - for the final time - to Goal's live matchday coverage of Euro 2020!
Here we are then. Four weeks and a day since the curtain rose on a tournament so many feared would never see the light of day, it drops on one of the most spectacular European Championships of all.
Its pan-continental format has presented logistical challenges in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, often with the noise of dissent - but now, at the end, it has come to a crescendo of near-unparalleled fervour and emotion.
Two-dozen sides entered the ring. Just two remain standing, under the lights of Wembley Stadium - and they need no introduction. It all comes down to this; the moments where winners are made and their names are written in history.
This is the last ride - and only one can take the prize waiting at the end of it. Grab your Peroni or your Tetley's, cue up Nessun dorma or World in Motion and sit back - it's time for the Euro 2020 Final, between Italy and England!