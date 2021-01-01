Euro 2020 Final Matchday LIVE: Italy vs England updates, news and TV reaction

As Italy watched enviously from afar at Russia 2018 however, one side was defying the expectations of several generations to write their own history, all under the unassuming match of a man whose own international history remained intrinsically linked to a darkened night in London in 1996.

But if England's run to a first semi-final appearance of the new millennium could have been forgiven for feeling like a false dawn, Gareth Southgate has transformed the psyche of a national team even further since, diligently taking the Three Lions from perennial underachievers into genuine contenders.

For a quarter-century, fans around the terraces of the country have sung the incorrigible chorus of Baddiel & Skinner & Lightning Seeds' Three Lions with nuggets of hope tempered by the regular expectation of inglorious failure - but after such an interminable wait, could it finally be their time?