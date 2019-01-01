Emiliano Sala missing plane: Cardiff & Nantes await news amid 'genuine concern' for striker

Nantes' Coupe de France match postponed
Nantes' Coupe de France match against Entente SSG, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed until Sunday due to the concern over Sala.
Their Ligue 1 meeting against Saint-Etienne, which was slated for that day, will be rescheduled.
Cardiff 'very concerned' over Sala's safety
“We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night," the club said in a statement. "We are awaiting confirmation before we can say anything further.
"We are very concerned for the safety of Emiliano Sala."
Police update
Aircraft Search: 10.20am update.— Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 22, 2019
There are currently two helicopters, two planes and one lifeboat searching
'No trace' of plane found
Searching for the light aircraft PA 46 Malibu resumed at 8am this morning.— Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 22, 2019
No trace has currently been found
It was en route from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales with 2 people
Who was on board the plane?
Fears growing over Cardiff striker Sala
Fears are growing over the safety of Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala.
The plane that the Argentine forward was reportedly travelling in went missing over the English Channel on Monday evening and efforts to locate it have thus far proven fruitless.