East Bengal 0-1 Mumbai City LIVE: Fall gives the Islanders the lead

Mourtada Falls' goal puts Mumbai City FC in front...

Updated
ISL

35' Pilkington's header straight to Amrinder

2021-01-22T14:35:55Z

Narayan Das curls in a free-kick from the left side and Pilkington tries to head the ball in but it goes straight to Amrinder.

Cooling break!

2021-01-22T14:30:42Z

Mumbai City have the lead after the first 30 minutes of the match.

27' GOAL! East Bengal 0-1 Mumbai City

2021-01-22T14:28:22Z

Mourtada Fall gives Islanders the lead

Goddard curls in a corner which Boumous meets inside the box and floats in a cross again and Mourtada Fall heads the ball into the net. The defender was unmarked.
27' Narayan makes crucial interception

2021-01-22T14:27:14Z

Bipin Singh makes a swift run down the right side and tries to send a low ball inside the box eyeing Adam Le Fondre but Narayan makes important inception and clears the ball.

East Bengal yet to pose any real threat

2021-01-22T14:20:03Z

The Red and Golds have managed to match Mumbai City in possession but are yet to pose any major threat inside Mumbai's box.

16' Maghoma shoots wide

2021-01-22T14:16:51Z

Jacques Maghoma advances with the ball inside the box through the left side and tries to score through the far post but the ball goes wide!

14' Boumous misses a sitter!

2021-01-22T14:14:19Z

Goddard whips in a cross from the left flank and Debjit fumbles while collecting the ball in the air. Boumous capitalise on the opportunity and tries to slot the ball home but sends it above the crossbar! He had an empty net in front of him. A rare mistake by Debjit!

12' Rowllin's effort straight to Debjit

2021-01-22T14:11:45Z

Rowllin Borges attempts a shot from the edge of the box but fails to trouble Debjit who collects the ball comfortably.

3' Le Fondre's shot goes wide!

2021-01-22T14:03:37Z

Goddard wins a loose ball from Milan Singh and squares the ball to Adam Le Fondre who takes a touch and goes for the goal from distance but the ball goes wide.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-22T13:57:35Z

Let's go! East Bengal get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.

Unbeaten streaks!

2021-01-22T13:16:17Z

Both the team teams are on an unbeaten run at the moment in the ISL. While East Bengal have not lost a single game in their last seven outings, Mumbai City are unbeaten in their last 10 matches.

Sergio Lobera makes three changes

2021-01-22T13:08:26Z

Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai and Raynier Fernandes is replaced by Mehtab Singh, Hugo Boumous and Vignesh D.

Two changes in EB lineup

2021-01-22T13:06:41Z

Robbie Fowler makes two changes in the East Bengal starting lineup. Bright Enobakhare sits out as Harmanpreet Singh replaces him up front. Matti Steinmann returns to the lineup replacing suspended Ajay Chhetri.

East Bengal vs Mumbai City

2021-01-22T12:46:05Z

Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's Indian Super League clash between East Bengal and Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.