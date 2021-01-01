East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters: Scott Neville scores late to earn Red and Golds a point

FULL TIME!
East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters
Scott Neville scored a late equaliser to earn East Bengal a point against Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Friday at the Tilak Maidan.
Jordan Murray gave Kerala the lead in the 64th minute from Albino Gomes' long ball. The Australian beat Rana Gharami in pace before finding the back of the net. But drama unfolded in the final few seconds of the match when Neville equalised with a clinical header from Bright Enobakhare's pinpoint corner to seal a point for the Kolkata club.
95' GOAL! East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters
Scott Neville equalises late in the gameBright Enobakhare curls in a quality corner and Scott Neville scores with a clinical header.
88' Rohit Kumar fails to score!
87' Aaron Holloway fails to score from a close-range!
84' East Bengal - Subsitution
83' Kerala Blasters - Substitution
81' Costa heads Pilkington's shot out for corner
Cooling break!
71' East Bengal - Substitution
68' Kerala Blasters - Substitution
64' GOAL! East Bengal 0-1 Kerala Blasters
Jordan Murray scores the opening goalJordan Murray receives a long ball from Albino Gomes, enters the box with Rana Gharamo behind and finds the back of the net.
62' Kerala Blasters - Substitution
55' Gary Hooper's shot goes wide!
49' Debjit stops Murray's attempt
47' Jessel almost scored an own goal!
46' East Bengal - Substitution
SECOND HALF!
HALF-TIME!
East Bengal 0-0 Kerala BlastersA good half of football where Kerala Blasters dominated proceedings. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
Added time: 2 minutes
35' East Bengal look unsettled
Cooling break!
25' Bright Enobakhare's shot goes above crossbar
20' Kerala Blasters in control
17' Vicente's header goes wide!
15' Vicente Gomez's header goes just above the crossbar
11' Albino stops Harmanpreet's shot
5' Chance for Murray!
3' Neville's header goes wide!
KICK-OFF!
Kibu Vicuna still unbeaten against East Bengal
A late change in EB XI
Vicuna makes one change
An unchanged EB XI for the first time this season
East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters
EB unchanged, Nishu starts for KBFC
