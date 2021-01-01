Live Blog

East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters: Scott Neville scores late to earn Red and Golds a point

The Australian defender scored in the final few seconds of the match as East Bengal hold Kerala Blasters...

FULL TIME!

2021-01-15T16:01:01Z

East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters

Scott Neville scored a late equaliser to earn East Bengal a point against Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Friday at the Tilak Maidan.

Jordan Murray gave Kerala the lead in the 64th minute from Albino Gomes' long ball. The Australian beat Rana Gharami in pace before finding the back of the net. But drama unfolded in the final few seconds of the match when Neville equalised with a clinical header from Bright Enobakhare's pinpoint corner to seal a point for the Kolkata club.

95' GOAL! East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters

2021-01-15T15:53:33Z

Scott Neville equalises late in the game

Bright Enobakhare curls in a quality corner and Scott Neville scores with a clinical header.

88' Rohit Kumar fails to score!

2021-01-15T15:46:18Z

Puitea curls in a free-kick from the left flank and Rohit Kumar receives the ball with a deft touch inside the box but his final delivery goes wide!

87' Aaron Holloway fails to score from a close-range!

2021-01-15T15:45:02Z

Ajay Chhetri sends a quality free-kick inside the box but Holloway fails to get a touch of the ball as it goes out of play.

84' East Bengal - Subsitution

2021-01-15T15:41:39Z

Aaron Holloway, Surchandra Singh and Mohammed Rafique IN Danny Fox, Harmanpreet Singh and Ankit Mukherjee OUT.

83' Kerala Blasters - Substitution

2021-01-15T15:40:32Z

Rohit Kumar and Rahul KP IN Jordan Murray and Sahal Abdul Samad OUT.

81' Costa heads Pilkington's shot out for corner

2021-01-15T15:39:00Z

Anthony Pilkington wins a ball near the box and takes a shot but Costa Nhamoinesu heads the ball out for a corner.

Cooling break!

2021-01-15T15:35:12Z

East Bengal finally showing urgency after going a goal down. Can Pilkington inspire a comeback?

71' East Bengal - Substitution

2021-01-15T15:28:47Z

Anthony Pilkington IN Matti Steinmann OUT.

68' Kerala Blasters - Substitution

2021-01-15T15:25:54Z

Juande IN Jessel Carneiro OUT.

64' GOAL! East Bengal 0-1 Kerala Blasters

2021-01-15T15:22:12Z

Jordan Murray scores the opening goal

Jordan Murray receives a long ball from Albino Gomes, enters the box with Rana Gharamo behind and finds the back of the net.
62' Kerala Blasters - Substitution

2021-01-15T15:20:02Z

Puitea IN Facundo Pereyra OUT.

55' Gary Hooper's shot goes wide!

2021-01-15T15:12:29Z

Sahal and Murray and exchanges a one-two and Murray finds Hooper on the edge of the box with a pass. Hooper makes space for himself and tries to slot the ball through the near post but it goes just wide!

49' Debjit stops Murray's attempt

2021-01-15T15:06:58Z

Jordan Murray takes a shot from the edge of the box but Debjit does well to stop it.

47' Jessel almost scored an own goal!

2021-01-15T15:04:42Z

Bright Enobakhare takes a short corner and gets the ball back from Maghoma before sprinting into the box and keeps a low cross. Jessel Carneiro tries to clear but it hits his other foot and almost goes in but Carneiro does well to clear the ball in the second attempt.

46' East Bengal - Substitution

2021-01-15T15:03:17Z

Ajay Chhetri IN Milan Singh OUT.

SECOND HALF!

2021-01-15T15:01:52Z

The second half gets underway. Will we see a goal in this half?

HALF-TIME!

2021-01-15T14:48:28Z

East Bengal 0-0 Kerala Blasters

A good half of football where Kerala Blasters dominated proceedings. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

Added time: 2 minutes

2021-01-15T14:46:25Z

Will we see a goal in this half?

35' East Bengal look unsettled

2021-01-15T14:37:38Z

The Red and Golds are yet to settle down in the game properly as they look shaky. Kerala Blasters pressing high up in the opposition's half.

Cooling break!

2021-01-15T14:30:08Z

An entertaining half an hour of football with Kerala Blasters commanding proceedings.

25' Bright Enobakhare's shot goes above crossbar

2021-01-15T14:26:05Z

Bright Enobakhare goes past two Kerala Blasters defender before going down due to a challenge from a Blasters player but the Nigerian quickly gets up and takes a shot which sails over the crossbar.

20' Kerala Blasters in control

2021-01-15T14:19:17Z

The Yellow Army have commanded proceedings for majority of the first 20 minutes. 

17' Vicente's header goes wide!

2021-01-15T14:18:07Z

Vicente Gomez attempts yet another header from Gary Hooper's cross but it goes wide!

15' Vicente Gomez's header goes just above the crossbar

2021-01-15T14:15:45Z

Facundo Pereyra curls in a cross from the left flank and finds an unmarked Vicente Gomez who attempts a header but the ball goes above the crossbar.

11' Albino stops Harmanpreet's shot

2021-01-15T14:12:02Z

Milan Singh receives a loose ball in the middle and squares the ball to his right for Harmanpreet Singh who enters the box and takes a shot but Albino stops it comfortably.

5' Chance for Murray!

2021-01-15T14:06:01Z

Jessel Carneiro sends a long diagonal ball inside the box for Jordan Murray who takes a touch and attempts a shot but Debjit does well to stop it and Fox clears the ball.

3' Neville's header goes wide!

2021-01-15T14:03:47Z

Jacques Maghoma sends a free-kick inside the box and Scott Neville attempts a header but it goes wide.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-15T13:58:02Z

East Bengal get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.

Kibu Vicuna still unbeaten against East Bengal

2021-01-15T13:43:20Z

Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna is yet to lose a game against East Bengal. The Spanish manager has faced the Red and Golds thrice, twice as Mohun Bagan manager and once as Kerala Blasters manager. He has won once and drew twice.

A late change in EB XI

2021-01-15T13:38:43Z

Raju Gaikwad seems to have pick up an injury in the warm-up and is replaced by Rana Gharami in central defence.

Vicuna makes one change

2021-01-15T13:13:58Z

Kibu Vicuna makes one change in the Kerala Blasters XI which defeated Jamshedpur in their last game. Nishu Kumar replaces Lalruatthara in the right-back position.

An unchanged EB XI for the first time this season

2021-01-15T13:12:32Z

Robbie Fowler fields a similar starting lineup in back to back games for the first time this season. Also, good news for the Red and Golds as star attacker Anthony Pilkington is back from injury and features in the matchday squad.