Live Blog

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as East Bengal take on Hyderabad FC in an ISL clash...

Hyderabad East Bengal ISL Jacques Maghoma
ISL

19' Mishra hits the side net

2021-02-12T14:19:42Z

Akash Mishra makes a solo run down the left flank from his own half and enters the box before taking a shot but he hits side net.

16' Raju's long throw-in cleared

2021-02-12T14:17:34Z

Raju Gaikwad sends a very good long throw-in inside the box but the Hyderabad defenders manage to clear it away to avert any danger.

Hyderabad pressing hard

2021-02-12T14:13:50Z

The Nizams are pressing high up the pitch and are hardly giving any space to East Bengal in the midfield. Cagey start.

6' Battle of the midfields

2021-02-12T14:07:07Z

It has been a battle of the midfield so far in the game as both teams are looking to control the game at the centre of the park.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-12T14:00:03Z

Hyderabad get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.

Hyderabad unbeaten in eight matches

2021-02-12T13:08:23Z

The Nizams are on a roll at the moment as they have not lost a single game in their last eight outings but they have just won three out of those eight ties. It is important for them to take the three points to consolidate their place among the top-four teams.

Must-win tie for East Bengal

2021-02-12T13:07:18Z

It is  a must-win tie for the Red and Golds if they want to keep their hopes alive for the play-offs. Dropping points will virtually end their top-four aspirations.

Two changes in the Hyderabad XI

2021-02-12T13:06:09Z

Manuel Marquez makes two changes in the Hyderabad lineup which played a goalless draw in their last match against NorthEast United. Liston Colaco and Joel Chianese replace Mohammed Yasir and Fran Sandaza.

Unchanged EB XI for the first time

2021-02-12T13:05:42Z

For the first time this season, the Red and Golds have retained the same lineup in two consecutive matches.

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC

2021-02-12T12:36:18Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between East Bengal and Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.