East Bengal 0-1 Chennaiyin LIVE: Lallianzuala Chhangte opens the scoring

SECOND-HALF
2020-12-26T15:02:17Z
East Bengal 0-1 ChennaiyinEast Bengal are a goal behind as the second half gets underway. Can they pull off a second-half comeback and pick up their first win of the season?
HALF-TIME
2020-12-26T14:50:46Z
East Bengal 0-1 ChennaiyinChhangte's goal has put Chennaiyin in the lead against East Bengal. It was a promising start for the Red and Golds but the Machans took over the game after scoring the goal. Fowler's team talk will be important tonight. A second-half fightback could be on the cards.
37' - BIG MISS!
2020-12-26T14:38:15Z
Steinmann slices open the Chennaiyin defence with another brilliant pass for Rafique who times his run to perfection. He breaks the offside trap and rounds the keeper well but fails to put the ball into an open net before Deepak slides in with a terrific last-ditch sliding challenge! That had to be the equaliser!
30' - Chance for Maghoma!
2020-12-26T14:35:06Z
Steinmann plays a brilliant ball over the top for Maghoma who tries to get to the ball inside the box. The midfielder gets a touch on the ball but goalkeeper closes him down before he can get an accurate shot away. Deepak seems to have pushed him off balance as he attempted to shoot there but no penalty given.
27' - Chennaiyin dominant
2020-12-26T14:27:53Z
East Bengal look completely lost. They need to remain composed and remember that it's only 1-0 and not 5-0. Chennaiyin have had 63 per cent of the ball as we move close to the half-hour mark.
21' - Crivellaro attempts another zero angle
2020-12-26T14:22:21Z
Remember how Crivellaro gave everyone inside the box including his own teammates a surprise and scored from a corner-kick against Goa? He tries to do that again but it's overhit. Phew!
19' - Chennaiyin piling on the pressure
2020-12-26T14:19:52Z
It's all been about Chennaiyin after they took the lead in this game as East Bengal seem to have lost their way a little bit. A corner kick into the box is smashed towards the goal from the edge of the box by Jakub but the defence clears.
13' - CHHANGTE SCORES!
2020-12-26T14:14:31Z
East Bengal 0-1 ChennaiyinJakub plays a lovely ball in behind the East Bengal defence for Chhangte. The winger uses his pace to beat Surchandra, gets into the box slots past Debjit to give Chennaiyin the lead!
KICK-OFF!
2020-12-26T14:05:17Z
East Bengal 0-0 ChennaiyinThe first half is underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa!
East Bengal MUST win tonight
2020-12-26T13:54:44Z
Robbie Fowler's East Bengal must win tonight to get a move on in their debut season in the ISL. They are currently rock bottom in the standings with two points and zero wins in six matches. Odisha and Kerala Blasters are the only others teams in the league to not win a single match so far.
Teams news!
2020-12-26T13:53:40Z
📰 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 26, 2020
Did someone say something about East Bengal getting their first win of the season tonight? 👂👀#SCEBCFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/2OU6p0gnXM