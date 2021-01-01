Live Blog

East Bengal 0-0 Odisha: Follow the ISL clash in real time

East Bengal and Odisha are looking for their first win of the season...

Matti Steinmann scores for East Bengal vs Chennaiyin
The line-ups

2021-01-03T11:25:15Z

Odisha with an unchanged XI, two changes for East Bengal

Surchandra and Sehnaj are replaced by Milan Singh and season debutant Raju Gaikwad for the Red and Golds...