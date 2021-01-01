Live Blog

Chennaiyin FC 1-1 NorthEast United LIVE: Imran Khan equalizes for the Highlanders

Imran Khan (14') scores the equalizer for NorthEast United against Chennaiyin FC....

Updated
ISL

14' - Imran Khan equalizes

2021-02-18T14:16:22Z

Imran Khan equalizes for the Highlanders. Machado makes a brilliant run from the left flank to make a cross which takes a boot off the Chenniyin FC defender and then falls for Imran Khan who heads low to finish the ball at the back of net

8' - Chhangte scores

2021-02-18T14:10:02Z

Chhangte scores to put Chenniayin FC in lead early. Sylvestr passes the ball inside the box to Chhangte from the right as the latter takes his time to create an extra yard and then hits the ball at the back of net 

6' - Jerry carries the ball away from Chhangte

2021-02-18T14:08:11Z

Sylvestr wins the ball in the midfield as he finds Chhangte on the left flank. But it looks like there is a bit of misunderstanding as Jerry takes the ball away from his feet and runs down the flank but fails to make a cross

2' - Chennaiyin FC controlling possession

2021-02-18T14:04:10Z

CFC controlling possession in the early minutes. Rahim Ali plays a cross from the left flank but it is cut off by the Highlanders' defense 

Kick-off!

2021-02-18T14:01:22Z

Chennaiyin FC get the ball rolling at Bambolim

NorthEast United XI

2021-02-18T13:05:37Z

Subhasish Roy (GK), Provat Lakra, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.

Chennaiyin FC XI

2021-02-18T13:05:12Z

Vishal Kaith (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Manuel Lanzarote, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr.

Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United

2021-02-18T12:54:28Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.