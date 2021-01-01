Must-win game for both teams
2021-02-10T13:12:40Z
Both Chennaiyin and Jamshedpur have to win this tie to remain in the hunt for a play-offs spot. The Men of Steel have 18 points from 16 games while Chennaiyin have 17 points from 16 matches.
Four changes in the JFC lineup
2021-02-10T13:10:48Z
Owen Coyle makes four changes in the Jamshedpur XI which lost to East Bengal in their last match. Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, William Lalnunfela and David Grande replace Narender, Mobashir Rahman, Nick Fitzgerald and suspended Nerijus Valskis.
Two changes in the CFC lineup
2021-02-10T13:09:09Z
Csaba Laszlo makes two changes in the Chennaiyin lineup as Chhuantea Fanai and Germanpreet Singh replace Jerry Lalrinzuala and Anirudh Thapa.
Team news!
2021-02-10T13:08:03Z
Here's how Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC are lining up today!#ISL #CFCJFC pic.twitter.com/BPOz0jQHWF— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 10, 2021
Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur
2021-02-10T12:04:14Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.