Chennaiyin vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Can ATK Mohun Bagan register their third win on the trot as they take on Chennaiyin in their last match of 2020...

Updated
KICK-OFF

2020-12-29T14:00:24Z

ATK Mohun Bagan get us underway at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

Chennaiyin need to score goals.

2020-12-29T13:37:23Z

The Marina Machans have been creating a lot of chances but their strike force has not fired so far. While Slovakian striker Jakub Sylvestr's link-up play has been on point, the number 9 must start scoring goals too.

ATK Mohun Bagan in red hot form!

2020-12-29T13:33:29Z

The Mariners are on a two-match winning streak and will climb to the top of the league table if they win against Chennaiyin tonight. ATK Mohun Bagan have won five out of their seven matches so far in the league and have conceded only three goals.

Chennaiyin vs ATK Mohun Bagan

2020-12-29T13:18:31Z

After a disappointing draw in their last match against East Bengal, Chennaiyin will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on the other Kolkata giant ATK Mohun Bagan in the final match of 2020 on Tuesday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.