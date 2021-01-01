Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Pogba labels Kante a cheat & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Blues boss looks ahead to Barca clash

The quadruple. In English football, it’s almost a myth.

It’s talked about year after year, with questions about the rare achievement usually aimed at the head coach of Manchester City’s men’s team, Pep Guardiola, or, more recently, Emma Hayes, the manager of Chelsea’s women’s team.

City’s chances this season were scuppered by Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea beating them in the FA Cup, though they could still secure an historic treble.

Hayes’ side, meanwhile, are in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final on Sunday, having wrapped up the Women’s Super League title last weekend and claimed the Continental Cup in March. They are in the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup, which will be carried over into next season.

