Champions League LIVE: Juventus vs Chelsea, plus Man Utd, Barcelona & Bayern Munich all in action

GOAL: Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys
2021-09-29T18:07:20Z
The Serie A side take the lead after 68 minutes, with Duvan Zapata keeping the ball in before crossing for Matteo Pessina, who makes it 1-0 with a close-range finish.
Early UCL kick-offs
2021-09-29T18:03:14Z
Let's not forget that we do have two matches with about 25 minutes remaining: Atalanta are drawing Young Boys 0-0, while Zenit hold a 2-0 lead over Malmo.
Welcome to Goal's UCL blog
2021-09-29T18:00:10Z
Hello and welcome to Goal's live coverage of tonight's Champions League matches! We've got some big teams in action, including a high-profile matchup between Juventus and Chelsea, with Man Utd, Barca and Bayern among the other clubs playing this evening.