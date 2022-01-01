Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Inter vs Liverpool & RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich in first leg of last-16 ties

GOAL brings you live updates from the first leg of the last-16 Champions League ties featuring Inter vs Liverpool and Salzburg vs Bayern

GOAL: Inter 0-1 Liverpool

2022-02-16T21:34:00.000Z

(Roberto Firmino)

The Reds hit the front at San Siro with a quarter-hour to go!

In this close-fought game of tactical probing, Liverpool have had the slightest of edges over the Serie A champions and hosts - but it takes an intervention from the bench for them to break the deadlock.

The visitors win a corner, Andy Robertson whips it in and Roberto Firmino is there closest, to glance a header on from right to left, across the face of goal and in at the far post.

Reds ring the changes

2022-02-16T21:18:00.000Z

Inter 0-0 Liverpool

All quiet on the continental front

2022-02-16T21:13:00.000Z

Inter 0-0 Liverpool

Well, it's fair to say the wattage hasn't quite lit up the world today.

You can't get a five-goal rout every day of the week, and you do have to generally wait for a last-gasp winner, but since Salzburg seized the lead, this has been a pretty sedate affair across both games.

Is there heistation to fully commit from all four sides? Knockout ties leave the line between risk and reward so exposed, but even so. This has been a quieter pair of games than anticipated.

Back underway in Europe

2022-02-16T21:03:00.000Z

Inter 0-0 Liverpool

Both games are back underway within half-a-minute of each other now.

Are we in for two grandstand second halves in the Champions League? Or could this be a more taut, low-key affair?

We'll find out soon enough.

Storied success

2022-02-16T20:58:00.000Z

HT: Salzburg 1-0 Bayern

HT: Inter 0-0 Liverpool

2022-02-16T20:48:00.000Z

The whistle goes moments later in Milan too - and there's no goals to report at San Siro either.

Much like PSG and Real Madrid, this heavyweight encounter between Inter and Liverpool has seen both sides struggle to carve the other open - but there remains plenty of chance for either to seize the advantage.

The second half is coming up shortly.

HT: Salzburg 1-0 Bayern

2022-02-16T20:47:00.000Z

Hosts lead in last-16 clash

There goes the whistle in Salzburg - and it is the hosts who are in front, against expectations!

Bayern Munich, European heavyweights, trail in the Champions League last-16 against RB Salzburg thanks to Chukwubuike Adamu's sweet strike.

There's plenty more mileage in this one though.

Bayern dodge penalty concession

2022-02-16T20:45:00.000Z

Salzburg 1-0 Bayern

Bayern Munich breathe a huge sigh of relief!

Salzburg think they have a penalty shout and VAR does indeed take a look - but there isn't a case to answer in the end.

That's a let-off for the visitors.

Reds muster growing threat

2022-02-16T20:29:00.000Z

Inter 0-0 Liverpool

WATCH: Salzburg seize lead against Bayern

2022-02-16T20:25:00.000Z

Salzburg 1-0 Bayern

GOAL: Salzburg 1-0 Bayern

2022-02-16T20:21:00.000Z

(Chukwubuike Adamu)

First blood to the hosts!

Bayern Munich trail after Red Bull Salzburg carve them up with a superior move - and a slice of luck. Karim Adeyemi brings it down the right and squares inside, looking for Brenden Aaronson.

His touch looks to be misplaced at first, but it results in a skittered ball straight to Chukwubuike Adamu, who races on and curls it first time in at the far post. Wonderful stuff!

Hosts close to opener at San Siro

2022-02-16T20:16:00.000Z

Inter 0-0 Liverpool

Off the bar from Hakan Calhanoglu!

Inter rattle the woodwork with Ivan Perisic flicking the would-be assist in from out wide and the midfielder pounces to put fear into Liverpool's soul.

The Reds have probably shaded this one so far, but it's a close contest.

Fresh-faced wits

2022-02-16T20:15:00.000Z

Salzburg 0-0 Bayern

Okafor forced off for Salzburg

2022-02-16T20:10:00.000Z

Salzburg 0-0 Bayern

It's not the dream last-16 start for Salzburg's Noah Okafor - he's been forced off through injury inside the opening quarter-hour.

Chukwubuike Adamu is an immediate like-for-like replacement. It's a sad end for the former's day.

KO: Inter v Liverpool

2022-02-16T20:00:00.000Z

Salzburg v Bayern

The teams meet in the middle, hands are shook, formalities are conducted - and the whistle goes across two countries to kick off two vital matches!

Here we go!

Here come the teams

2022-02-16T19:55:00.000Z

Inter v Liverpool

We're mere minutes from kick-off - and the teams are out in Milan and Salzburg.

The noise! The roar! The Champions League anthem - that all-time banger!

Oh, it's good to be back.

Karim dream

2022-02-16T19:45:00.000Z

Salzburg v Bayern

Youth the key for hosts?

2022-02-16T19:35:00.000Z

Salzburg v Bayern

Drink it in

2022-02-16T19:30:00.000Z

Salzburg v Bayern

On song

2022-02-16T19:25:00.000Z

Salzburg v Bayern

Mo don't miss

2022-02-16T19:20:00.000Z

Inter v Liverpool

Can Elliott bring glory as young gun?

2022-02-16T19:10:00.000Z

Inter v Liverpool

If a European star is to be born, how about Harvey Elliott? The youngster has worked his way back from injury in recent weeks - and it barely looks like he's been away.

There's no rust on the teenager and he makes history by slipping into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI today.

Also one to watch out for? Luis Diaz, who has also enjoyed a fruitful start to life in the Premier League, and at least gets to play some European football too after picking Anfield.

Old haunts

2022-02-16T19:05:00.000Z

Inter v Liverpool

We don't need to mention Liverpool's history when it comes to Milan, particularly the red side of the Italian city - but they've got their fair share of success stories against the blue faction too.

Who remembers Fernando Torres, in arguably his finest hour for the club, way back in 2008?

Could another player write their star the same way tonight at San Siro?

About last night...

2022-02-16T18:55:00.000Z

We may be in store for a cracking run of action again - but who has actually caught their breath from yesterday?

Manchester City were favourites to win the Champions League last term before they conked out at the last hurdle - but their savage runout against Sporting suggests they'll be heading to the final once more.

But if that didn't deliver the drama for you, surely Paris Saint Germain's late winner against Real Madrid did. With Lionel Messi have already fluffed a penalty, Kylian Mbappe - soon to join Los Blancos himself, perhaps - snatched victory in injury-time for the hosts.

Will we get any such heroics today?

Kylian Mbappe 15022022
Getty Images

Today's order of play

2022-02-16T18:48:00.000Z

We may only have two games on the docket - but boy, what a pair of games they are to have.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are among the last three winners of this trophy, champions in 2019 and 2020 respectively, before Chelsea dethroned the latter last term.

Both are no slouch when it comes to a bit of European history - but both, particularly the Reds, will have to overcome major hurdles away from home today in order to progress. The fixtures are:

2000: Inter v Liverpool
2000: Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich

(All times GMT)

Robert Lewandowski Bayern Champions
Getty Images

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-02-16T18:45:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!

One of those European nights, eh? We've missed you dearly - but it's official, the UEFA Champions League is back up and running once more!

Yesterday saw double-delights for Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain - and now, it's the turn of four more continental heavyweights to put their best foot forward for the quarter-finals.

Strap yourselves in!