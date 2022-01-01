Champions League LIVE: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Liverpool vs Benfica in quarter-final second legs

Foden banged up
Atletico 0-0 Man City
Ooof! Atletico Madrid might be lucky to not lose a man there, as Felipe catches Phil Foden across the head in a high challenge with his elbow.
The latter needs medical treatment, but stays on the pitch with a great big bandage strapped across his skull, giving him the look of a child playing some bizarre Viking dress-up.
Wanda Metropolitano purrs while Pep Guardiola fumes.
KO: Atletico v Man City
Liverpool v Benfica
Two will stand - and two will fall.
At Wanda Metrpolitano and Anfield, it's time to shine - here we go!
There's a lump in the throat at the latter too - there's been a tribute to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, which took place 33 years ago on Friday. Atletico Madrid join Liverpool in its impeccable observation.
Please be upstanding...
Atletico v Man City
THESE ARE THE CHAAAAAMPIOOOOOOONS!
Goosebumps, every time. Play it at six every morning across the continent. Not since Billy Ray Cyrus' Achy Breaky Heart has a song inspired such emotion quite like the Champions League Anthem.
We are moments away.
Sweet spot
Liverpool v Benfica
#️⃣9️⃣#UCL | #LIVSLB pic.twitter.com/mOC6Cn7OJQ— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 13, 2022
Griezmann dreaming
Atletico v Man City
67% - Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷 has been directly involved in 67% of @atletienglish goals in the #UCL this season (6/9 – 4 goals, 2 assists); the highest ratio of any player for his team among the eight quarter-finalists in 2021-22. Prince#ChampionsLeague #UCL#ATM ❤🤍 pic.twitter.com/kq7JzcuQwv— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 13, 2022
The scene is set
Liverpool v Benfica
📌 Anfield#WeAreBenfica #LIVSLB #UCL pic.twitter.com/q1fpBUwWIL— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) April 13, 2022
Will Reds roar again?
Liverpool v Benfica
2 - Only two teams have ever won by more than one goal away to Liverpool in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, however one of those victories was by Benfica (2-0 in 2005-06 in the Round of 16); the other being by Chelsea in the 2008-09 quarter-finals. Vigilant. pic.twitter.com/pPSvQsGQR3— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2022
Rojiblancos rocking?
Atletico v Man City
2 - @atletienglish have progressed on two of the three previous occasions lost the 1st leg away from home, eliminating Barcelona in 2015-16 (3-2 on aggregate) and Bayer Leverkusen in 2014-15 (1-1 on aggregate, progressing in a penalty shootout). Hope#AtleticoCity ❤🤍#UCL pic.twitter.com/GLBWPnuZFs— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 13, 2022
Sharp dressed men
Atletico v Man City
We're here! 🇪🇸📍#ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/BAABEjhkMl— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 13, 2022
Milner magic?
Liverpool v Benfica
36y 99d - James Milner (36y 99d) is set to become the oldest Englishman to start a UEFA Champions League knockout tie since David Beckham for PSG (v Barcelona) back in April 2013 (37y 335d). Everlasting. pic.twitter.com/v6lU1xQUzp— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2022
A fresh fit
Atletico v Man City
Riyad Mahrez arrives in style 🥶 pic.twitter.com/cjLkeKwSKx— GOAL (@goal) April 13, 2022
Century up
Atletico v Man City
100 - This will be Manchester City’s 100th game in the UEFA Champions League, while their 55 wins from 99 is already the most by an English side through a century of games in the competition. Overall, only Real Madrid have won more of their first 100 in the UCL (57). Elite. pic.twitter.com/3thwFgdE5j— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2022
About last night
So the teams are in across Madrid and Liverpool - but which two sides will be joining the race for the trophy in the semi-finals?
Atletico Madrid could make it two from the capital and three from Spain alone if they come up trumps - and they would be rewarded with a clash against rivals Real Madrid after the latter saw off a Chelsea fightback in a stunning encounter.
But they were not the only Liga side taking names last night - Villarreal struck late to nab a draw on the day and a win overall against Bayern Munich, to keep the Europa League holders' dreams alive.
Team News: Liverpool v Benfica
⭐ 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 13, 2022
The Reds to face @SLBenfica tonight! #UCL | #LIVSLB
🚨 JÁ HÁ ONZE! 🚨#EPluribusUnum #LIVSLB #UCL pic.twitter.com/U3yfq7imEv— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) April 13, 2022
Team News: Atletico v Man City
⚔️ The 11 fighters for tonight’s battle! pic.twitter.com/8VSoTb6gI2— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 13, 2022
🔵 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 13, 2022
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Dias, Ake, Sterling, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Delap, Edozie, McAtee, Lavia#ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/ljGYZkYrpw
Ready for it
Atletico v Man City
Ready. pic.twitter.com/mlxuHPVl1M— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 13, 2022
Today's order of play
We've already seen two remarkable results this week, including an all-time clash and a major upset - so what can the rest of the pack serve up?
It's the champions of England versus the kingpins of Spain - and the roar of the Reds against a Portuguese side out to flip the script. Today's order of play is:
2000/1500: Atletico Madrid v Manchester City
2000/1500: Liverpool v Benfica
(All times BST/EST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this week!
And if these two beauties are half as good as what we got served yesterday, then we're in for an absolute feast of football! Two sides are into the final four, two more will join them, and two more will head home - and at the end of it all, there's going to be a new king of the continent!
It's Champions League Wednesday - and it's live, from now until the close! Let's get ready to rock!