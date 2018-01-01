Champions League & Europa League draws live: Man Utd vs PSG, Liverpool vs Bayern in UCL last 16, UEL to follow

"Jurgen Klopp will have smiled when Liverpool’s Champions League last 16 draw was confirmed, that’s for sure.

"The Reds boss will be given the chance to renew old hostilities in the New Year, with his side heading for a mouth-watering clash with Bayern Munich in February.

"Not the easiest of draws, of course. Klopp would surely have preferred another trip to Portugal to face FC Porto, but all things considered Liverpool can be confident about their trip to Germany. The Bayern of 2018-19 are not the Bayern that Klopp will remember from his time in the Bundesliga."

