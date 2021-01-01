Live Blog

Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Man Utd, Barcelona, Real Madrid & more learn opponents

All the details from Thursday's draw ceremony, as Europe's biggest clubs find out who they'll play in the groups

Updated
Champions League draw 2
UEFA president's award presented to Denmark

2021-08-26T16:06:37Z

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has paid tribute to Simon Kjaer, the Denmark national team and medical team for their incredible response to Christian Eriksen's life-threatening medical emergency at Euro 2020.

"They showed us that human life is more important than anything and put things into persective for all of us," said Ceferin. 

"They more than deserve this award."

Simon Kjaer said: "I would like to say thanks for this award on behalf of the entire Danish team. Thanks a lot for this award. We appreciate it."

A truly emotional moment and thankfully Christian Eriksen's life was saved. ❤️

Denmark Euro 2020
But first, a look back at last season

2021-08-26T16:04:50Z

Nothing like a good montage to get the blood pumping.

We had some memorable matches, with the likes of Chelsea, Man City, Paris Saint-Germain et al providing plenty of fireworks! 🎆

Hopefully some more in store!

Chelsea Champions League winners 29052021
There's that music! 🎶 😍

2021-08-26T16:01:21Z

The reassuringly familiar tones of the Champions League song ring out and we are ready to get started with Laura and Pedro.

Less than five minutes to go... ⏳

2021-08-26T15:57:27Z

Here's a reminder of the seeding pots!

History has already been made 🇲🇩

2021-08-26T15:30:00Z

In qualifying for the Champions League group stage this season, Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol have made history as the first team from their country to achieve the feat.

They overcame Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb in the play-offs, winning 3-0 on aggregate to book their place in the last 32.

The full breakdown of national representation is as follows:

Spain has five teams.

England, Italy and Germany have four representatives each.

There are three teams from Portugal.

France and Ukraine have two teams each.

The Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Belgium, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden and Moldova each have one representative team.

Who will win the UEFA awards? 🥇

2021-08-26T15:20:00Z

As well as the draw, UEFA will be crowning the winners of the individual awards today.

Chelsea duo Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are in the running for Player of the Year alongside Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Italy's Euro 2020 mastermind Roberto Mancini is among the nominees for Coach of the Year along with Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola.

Check out the full list of nominees here!

Jorginho Chelsea
Could we see this group? 🔮 👀

2021-08-26T15:10:00Z

This is the sort of group that could happen 😳

Pot 1: Manchester City 

Pot 2: Paris Saint-Germain

Pot 3: Ajax

Pot 4: AC Milan

What do the seeding pots look like? 🔢

2021-08-26T15:00:00Z

Much permutation ⁉️

There are four seeding pots.

Pot 1️⃣  features the reigning champions Chelsea and Europa League winners Villarreal as well as the champions of the six highest-ranked associations.

Pots 2️⃣, 3️⃣, and 4️⃣  are then populated according to a club's UEFA coefficient rank.

You can see the seeding pots below.

NOTE:

- Teams from the same association cannot be drawn together.

Read more about the Champions League draw pots.

When is the draw? ⏰

2021-08-26T14:50:00Z

Set your reminder!

The Champions League group stage draw ceremony will begin at 5pm BST (12 noon ET).

Chelsea legends Branislav Ivanovic and Michael Essien will assist with the draw, continuing the tradition of having notable former players involved.

It's Champions League draw day! ⚽️

2021-08-26T14:45:00Z

So here it is, another Champions League group stage draw. 🎉

The qualification phase of the 2021-22 tournament is complete and we know which 32 teams will play in the groups.

But who will face off against who? 🤔

Goal will have all the details from the draw, which is being held in Istanbul, so stay tuned!