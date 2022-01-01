Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool & more learn opponents

One hour warning ⏱
We are just an hour away from the Champions League group stage draw getting underway in Istanbul.
Make sure to keep following our coverage over the few hours - we'll have every single update as it happens.
Quiz question number two answer 🎉
Here is the answer to the quiz question I asked a few minutes ago.
The answer is fourteen: Liverpool (6), Manchester United (3), Chelsea (2), Nottingham Forest (2) and Aston Villa (1).
🚨 Another quiz question 🚨
The second quiz question of the afternoon.
How many times has there been an English winner of the Champions League (or European Cup)?
Clue: The only English teams to have won the famous trophy are Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.
Messi's group stage record 🥇
Messi's record as the leading goalscorer in Champions League group stage history will remain intact this season. He is currently only three goals clear of Cristiano Ronaldo but, at the moment, the Portuguese superstar won't be involved.
PSG's star man can extend his lead over his long-term rival although, he's still got some way to catch the Manchester United striker's overall competition record.
Real Madrid's tricky 2021-22 run 🤍
Was Real Madrid's road to winning last season's Champions League the toughest of all-time? Having faced Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff in the group stage, Ancelotti's side embarked on an extremely tough run to the final.
PSG were the opponents in the last 16 and Real Madrid were 3-2 victors on aggregrate. Then came reigning champions Chelsea who were on the receiving end of a 5-4 aggregate scoreline following one of the most entertaining second legs ever to be played.
Another two fantastic games followed in the semi-final where Los Blancos were able to come back from a 4-3 first-leg deficit to beat Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate. Finally, it was a showdown with Klopp's Liverpool at the Stade de France where a singular goal was enough to ensure the trophy would be returning to the Bernabeu for the 14th time.
Quiz question answer 🎉
After giving you five minutes to answer the quiz question, here are the answers.
The first answer - to the question of how many times Real Madrid have won the Champions League - is fourteen. The goalscorer against Liverpool was Vinicius Junior and the man who provided the assist was Federico Valverde.
Well done if you got those right!
🚨 Quiz question 🚨
A quick quiz question to get the mood for the draw later on.
Real Madrid are the current holders of the Champions League after beating Liverpool in Paris a few months ago. How many Champions League (and European Cups) have Los Blancos now won?
For a bonus point, can you name the goalscorer and the player who provided the assist in the final against Jurgen Klopp's side?
Where are you tuning in from? 📱 💻
Where in the world are you tuning into our coverage from?
Let us know in the comments. If you are heading to the comments, also feel free tell us who you support.
The journey starts here ✈️
All the details you need 🗒
Earlier this week, we put together a piece outlining all the details you need ahead of this afternoon's draw.
We will be going through most of them in this blog as we get closer to 5pm but for all the information you may need in one place, click here.
Where in Europe will the Champions League trophy end up? 🗺
As it is every year, the field is wide open in the Champions League this season.
Real Madrid showed throughout the earlier part of this year that they can never be ruled out while Manchester City and PSG are as well-placed as they ever have been to pick up their first batch of winners' medals. The likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich are always a significant threat while Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham have all strengthened their squads, and may strengthen those squads even further.
Who do you think will be getting their name engraved onto the famous trophy in June?
UEFA Coach of the Year nominees 🎖
As well as Player of the Year, there is an award this afternoon that will go to the UEFA Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
Champions League and La Liga winner Carlo Ancelotti is surely the favourite but stiff competition is provided by Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp who both also got their hands on silverware last term.
Which ball is your favourite? 👀
I showed you the new Champions League ball for this season a little earlier on and we'd like to know which of the balls used in this competition throughout the years is your favourite.
Head on over to our Twitter account and let us know.
Who would you like to see in your team's group? 🤞
If your team is represented in today's draw, let us know in the comments which teams you want to see in the same group.
Do you want an easy ride or would you like to see your side test themselves against Europe's best? I'm sure the answer will largely be the former but to be the best, you often have to beat the best.
Make sure to get involved in the comments.
Who are we missing this year? 😔
Fans of these clubs won't need me to remind them that they are not involved in this season's Champions League group stage draw.
After they finished fifth and sixth in the Premier League respectively last term, Manchester United and Arsenal will not be present this afternoon. They are instead in tomorrow's Europa League draw.
Winners of the inaugural Europa Conference League Roma are also in the same draw, as are Monaco and Real Sociedad among others.
How does the draw work?
For those of you that haven't watched a group stage previously, here is how this afternoon's draw will work.
Each Champions League group will be made up of a team from each of the four pots. However, no two teams from the same nation can be drawn together.
Therefore, Manchester City cannot be drawn against Liverpool, Chelsea or Tottenham so there are only five possible Pot 2 teams they can be drawn with. Likewise Real Madrid with Barcelona, Atletico or Sevilla.
UEFA Men's Player of the Year to be announced 🏆
While all eyes will be on the Champions League draw, there are also a few awards to be handed out. Most notably, one of Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne will be the recipient of the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award for 2021-22.
It's really hard to see past Real Madrid's star striker for this one...
Strong Scottish representation 🏴
As mentioned, Rangers and Celtic will be drawn from Pot 4 later this afternoon. As a result of winning the Scottish Premiership last term, Celtic secured guaranteed passage into the group stage.
Meanwhile, Rangers had to come through qualifying and their triumph against PSV in Eindhoven yesterday evening means the two teams will be in the same draw for the first time in 15 years.
And finally, which teams are in Pot 4? 4️⃣
And last, but certainly not least, Pot 4. A couple of these teams are going to be in for a really tough time but they will definitely cause some problems of their own.
Marseille, Rangers and Celtic are perhaps the stand-out contenders in this group of teams and they are joined by Dinamo Zagreb, Copenhagen, Club Brugge, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifa.
Who are the Pot 3 representatives? 3️⃣
Yet again, there is some real pedigree in Pot 3 and there will be a good few teams in here that the teams in Pot 1 and 2 are extremely keen to avoid.
The teams are as follows: Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Bayer Leverkusen.
What about Pot 2? 2️⃣
You could quite easily mistake Pot 2 for Pot 1 this year; it's made up of some cracking teams!
Those teams are Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico, Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Tottenham.
Which teams make up Pot 1? 1️⃣
There is some excellent variety in Pot 1 this year, spearheaded by the current holders of the trophy Real Madrid. They are joined by the other current member of European royalty, holders of the Europa League Eintracht Frankfurt.
Then come the current domestic champions: Manchester City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, FC Porto and Ajax.
This season's ball ⚽️
UEFA released the 2022-23 Champions League ball earlier today and to no one's surprise, it's an absolute beauty.
The all-important timings ⏰
We are still a couple of hours away from getting underway in Istanbul. The draw is, of course, taking place in the same city as the final in June of next year.
The draw is set to begin at 5pm BST (12pm ET). Although, it may start some time after that once all the pre-draw talking is done.
Stayed tuned on this page for all the updates as they happen.
Champions League group stage draw day 😍
Hello, good afternoon and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's Champions League group stage draw.
Real Madrid will be looking to defend yet another crown in this compeitition while Manchester City and PSG search for their first triumph.
Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham make up the rest of the English contingent while the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich also wait to find out the teams which other teams will join them at this stage.