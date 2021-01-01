Champions League final LIVE: Manchester City face Chelsea in Portugal

One name missing among the starting XI and the bench for Chelsea though is England international Tammy Abraham - and his absence is perhaps less of a surprise that it once woud have been.

Among the club's highest scorers this season, he has been on the outs since Tuchel took charge - and the fact that he does not even make an expanded bench this evening is a surefire indicator that his place at Stamford Bridge is not as secure as it once was.

It is a shame for the Three Lions man, who was missing from the provisional squad for Euro 2020.