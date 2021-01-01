Bengaluru 0-1 Odisha LIVE: Mauricio gives the Juggernauts the lead

Cooling break!
2021-01-24T14:29:59Z
The Juggernauts are in front after the first 30 minutes. Can Bengaluru come back in this half?
23' Cleiton's headers goes off target!
2021-01-24T14:23:16Z
Cleiton passes the ball to Suresh on the edge of the box who in turn sends a cross back to the Brazilian inside the box but his header is off target!
18' Bheke's header goes above crossbar
2021-01-24T14:19:02Z
Suresh Wangjam curls in a cross from the right side and Rahul Bheke rises high and attempts a header but it goes above the crossbar without troubling Arshdeep.
Odisha off to flying start
2021-01-24T14:16:30Z
The Juggernauts have got the early lead and will try to build on the confidence.
8' GOAL! Bengaluru 0-1 Odisha
2021-01-24T14:09:23Z
Diego Mauricio puts Odisha in frontJerry Mawihmingthanga takes a quick free-kick and finds Manuel Ownu on the right flank who makes a run and squares the ball inside the box for Diego Mauricio who just converts a simple tap-in to give Odisha the lead.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-24T14:00:56Z
Bengaluru FC get us underway at Fatorda.
One change in Odisha
2021-01-24T13:44:05Z
Stuart Baxter, on the other hand, makes one change as skipper Steven Taylor returns to the lineup replacing Mohammed Sajid Dhot.
Bengaluru unchanged
2021-01-24T13:43:35Z
Naushad Moosa names an unchanged starting lineup from their last game which they lost 1-2 against Kerala Blasters.
Team news!
2021-01-24T13:37:08Z
Taylor returns, Bengaluru unchanged
Taylor returns, Bengaluru unchanged
Bengaluru vs Odisha
2021-01-24T13:36:06Z
Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's Indian Super League clash between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.