Bengaluru 0-1 Odisha LIVE: Mauricio gives the Juggernauts the lead

The Brazilian forward gives an early lead to Odisha FC...

Updated
Cooling break!

2021-01-24T14:29:59Z

The Juggernauts are in front after the first 30 minutes. Can Bengaluru come back in this half?

23' Cleiton's headers goes off target!

2021-01-24T14:23:16Z

Cleiton passes the ball to Suresh on the edge of the box who in turn sends a cross back to the Brazilian inside the box but his header is off target!

18' Bheke's header goes above crossbar

2021-01-24T14:19:02Z

Suresh Wangjam curls in a cross from the right side and Rahul Bheke rises high and attempts a header but it goes above the crossbar without troubling Arshdeep.

Odisha off to flying start

2021-01-24T14:16:30Z

The Juggernauts have got the early lead and will try to build on the confidence.

8' GOAL! Bengaluru 0-1 Odisha

2021-01-24T14:09:23Z

Diego Mauricio puts Odisha in front

Jerry Mawihmingthanga takes a quick free-kick and finds Manuel Ownu on the right flank who makes a run and squares the ball inside the box for Diego Mauricio who just converts a simple tap-in to give Odisha the lead.
KICK-OFF!

2021-01-24T14:00:56Z

Bengaluru FC get us underway at Fatorda.

One change in Odisha

2021-01-24T13:44:05Z

Stuart Baxter, on the other hand, makes one change as skipper Steven Taylor returns to the lineup replacing Mohammed Sajid Dhot.

Bengaluru unchanged

2021-01-24T13:43:35Z

Naushad Moosa names an unchanged starting lineup from their last game which they lost 1-2 against Kerala Blasters.

Bengaluru vs Odisha

2021-01-24T13:36:06Z

Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's Indian Super League clash between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.