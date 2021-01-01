KICK-OFF!
2021-02-09T13:58:49Z
Bengaluru get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.
Must-win tie for Bengaluru
2021-02-09T13:37:41Z
Bengaluru have to win tonight to keep their play-offs hope alive. Anything less than three points will virtually end their hopes of finishing among the top-four teams.
Bengaluru's nemesis, Habas
2021-02-09T13:37:02Z
3 - @atkmohunbaganfc boss Antonio Habas has won 3 of his 5 matches against @bengalurufc (D1 L1) in the @IndSuperLeague and has a win percentage of 60% against the Blues. Winner. #BFCATKMB #LetsFootball #ISL pic.twitter.com/VNfjWQfwO8— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) February 9, 2021
Habas makes three changes
2021-02-09T13:21:58Z
Three changes in the ATK Mohun Bagan lineup as Prabir Das, Carl McHugh and David Williams replace Pritam Kotal, Pronay Halder and Javier Hernandez.
Two changes in BFC lineup
2021-02-09T13:21:22Z
Rahul Bheke and Kristian Opseth replace Parag Srivas and Cleiton Silva in the Bengaluru lineup.
Team news!
2021-02-09T13:20:13Z
Williams start for ATKMB
Bengaluru 🆚 ATK Mohun Bagan - Team News In!#ISL #BFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/4WBNMqwU5C— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 9, 2021
Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-09T12:44:38Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.