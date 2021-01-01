Live Blog

Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as old foes Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns in an ISL clash...

Updated
Comments (0)
Sunil Chhetri, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC
ISL

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-09T13:58:49Z

Bengaluru get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.

Must-win tie for Bengaluru

2021-02-09T13:37:41Z

Bengaluru have to win tonight to keep their play-offs hope alive. Anything less than three points will virtually end their hopes of finishing among the top-four teams.

Habas makes three changes

2021-02-09T13:21:58Z

Three changes in the ATK Mohun Bagan lineup as Prabir Das, Carl McHugh and David Williams replace Pritam Kotal, Pronay Halder and Javier Hernandez.

Two changes in BFC lineup

2021-02-09T13:21:22Z

Rahul Bheke and Kristian Opseth replace Parag Srivas and Cleiton Silva in the Bengaluru lineup.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-09T12:44:38Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.