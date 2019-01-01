Ballon d'Or 2019 winner live blog: Van Dijk, Messi & Ronaldo vie for best player of the year award

Popular isn't he, that Kylian?
Mbappé 😁😁😁 #ballondor pic.twitter.com/JiIWubUVJe— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
In non-Ballon d'Or news...
Still going through all the nominees.
Loads of dramatic music.
FIN! That's the red carpet over!
💪
OL girls! @OLfeminin 👀 #ballondor pic.twitter.com/3AvDv5Ga5j— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Liverpool have an amazing *seven* players up for the award, and another four in the top 10!
FOUR Liverpool players make the Ballon d’Or 2019 top 10 🔴#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/90aOWCUlFE— Goal (@goal) December 2, 2019
The loud cheers welcoming the latest red carpet arrival can only be for one person...
DIVOCK ORIGI!
Just kidding. They're for Kylian Mbappe.
Modric is here!
The 2018 Ballon d'Or Winner is here! Luka Modric 👋 👋 👋 #ballondor pic.twitter.com/bI9WgjnycB— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Thiago Messi's face (left) is everything re: red carpets.
🧤 2019 Yacine Trophy nominees
There's a new trophy this year – the Yacine Trophy – that honours the very best goalkeepers in the game.
Here are the nominees:
- Alisson (Liverpool and Brazil)
- Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich and Germany)
- Ederson (Manchester City and Brazil)
- Andre Onana (Ajax and Cameroon)
- Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus and Poland)
- Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid and Slovenia)
- Kepa (Chelsea and Spain)
- Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan and Slovenia)
- Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur and France)
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona and Germany)
Word is that Sadio Mane isn't going to be attending the ceremony tonight.
🎶 We all dream of a team of Messis 🎶
Messi and his family! 😍 #ballondor pic.twitter.com/YeKPaYGffN— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Presenting the nominees for the 2019 Alternative Ballon d’Or awards.
*drumroll, please*
1. Roberto Firmino’s offside armpit.
2. VAR. Near, VAR, wherever you are.
3. Liverpool ballboy. "Corner taken quickly..."
4. Tottenham ballboy. The Liverpool ballboy walked so the Tottenham ballboy could run.
5. Whoever decided £80 million was an appropriate fee to pay for Harry Maguire.
6. Colleen Rooney, aka Wagatha Christie. When people talk about part of the magic of football being that it is wholly unscripted, they’re talking about this.
7. Mike Dean in the stands celebrating Tranmere Rovers’ promotion.
8. Divock Origi.
Big Virg in the house 😍
Virgil van Dijk is here! 🔴— Goal (@goal) December 2, 2019
And he has a lot of fans 🤣#BallonDor #BallonDor2019 pic.twitter.com/WvyGSuVNR3
🏅 Ballon d'Or past winners
Could Messi win his sixth tonight?
Men’s Ballon d’Or
🏆 2018: Luka Modric
🏆2017: Cristiano Ronaldo
🏆2016: Cristiano Ronaldo
🏆2015: Lionel Messi
🏆2014: Cristiano Ronaldo
🏆2013: Cristiano Ronaldo
🏆2012: Lionel Messi
🏆2011: Lionel Messi
🏆2010: Lionel Messi
Inaugural Women’s Ballon d’Or
🏆2018: Ada Hegerberg
🏆 Ballon d'Or top 10 ranking
#JusticeForDivockOrigi
The Ballon d'Or 2019 top 10 in alphabetical order 👇— Goal (@goal) December 2, 2019
Alisson Becker 🇧🇷
Robert Lewandowski 🇵🇱
Riyad Mahrez 🇩🇿
Sadio Mane 🇸🇳
Kylian Mbappe 🇫🇷
Lionel Messi 🇦🇷
Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬
Bernardo Silva 🇵🇹
Virgil van Dijk 🇳🇱#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/GcJoJvl9xf
🌟 Ballon d'Or 2019 favourites
Luke Modric broke the Ronaldo/Messi duality last year, but could the same happen tonight?
Modric was the first non-Messi/Ronaldo Ballon d'Or winner in a decade last year, and Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is a frontrunner to pull another upset.
The Netherlands international was crowned UEFA's player of the year, but lost out to Lionel Messi in FIFA's The Best awards.
Van Dijk had a stunning year in which he won the UCL and finished second in the league with Liverpool, while Messi picked up the Golden Shoe and won La Liga with Barcelona.
Read our piece on this year's Ballon d'Or favourites, underdogs and outsiders. We still maintain Divock Origi deserves a nod.
💯 Ballon d'Or rankings revealed
France Football have begun to reveal the rankings of their men's shortlist.
Ballon d'Or: Final rankings for all 30 nominees
The final 10 nominees are listed in alphabetical order, of course, with the likes of Hugo Lloris, Kevin De Bruyne, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino not making the top 10 cut. See for yourself whether or not you agree with the list!
#BallonDor 2019 rankings— Goal (@goal) December 2, 2019
20th: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dusan Tadic
19th: Trent Alexander-Arnold
18th: Antoine Griezmann
17th: Roberto Firmino
16th: Sergio Aguero
15th: Matthijs de Ligt
14th: Kevin De Bruyne
13th: Eden Hazard
12th: Raheem Sterling
11th: Frenkie de Jong pic.twitter.com/a6kyPM7Tog
📝 Ballon d'Or full list of nominees
Here are the nominees for the best men & women's players.
Ballon d'Or 2019: Messi, Ronaldo & Van Dijk head up list of 30 nominees
Men:
Sadio Mane, Sergio Aguero, Frenkie de Jong, Hugo Lloris, Dusan Tadic, Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Donny van de Beek, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alisson, Matthijs de Ligt, Karim Benzema, Georginio Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk, Bernardo Silva, Son Heung-min, Robert Lewandowski, Roberto Firmino, Lionel Messi, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Kalidou Koulibaly, Antoine Griezmann, Mohamed Salah, Eden Hazard, Marquinhos, Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix
Women:
Sam Kerr, Ellen White, Nilla Fischer, Amandine Henry, Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan, Vivianne Miedema, Dzsenifer Marozsan, Pernille Harder, Sarah Bouhaddi, Megan Rapinoe, Lieke Martens, Sari van Veenendal, Wendie Renard, Rose Lavelle, Marta, Ada Hegerberg, Kosovare Asllani , Sofia Jakobsson, Tobin Heath
Lewandowski is the first to arrive at the ceremony's red carpet!
Robert LewanGOALski has arrived 😎#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/5hvkJRav6P— Goal (@goal) December 2, 2019
⏰ Ballon d'Or ceremony: What time it starts & how to watch
Here's what you need to know to follow this year's ceremony!
What time does the ceremony start?
The red carpet part that preambles the official ceremony is set to start at 6:30pm GMT (1:30pm ET), while the ceremony proper is due to begin at 7:30pm GMT (2:30pm ET).
Where does the ceremony take place?
It will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
How can I watch the ceremony?
You'll be able to watch the ceremony through France Football's broadcast.
Hello and welcome to our 2019 Ballon d'Or ceremony live blog coverage!
We're back for another round of the esteemed awards ceremony that only recognises the very best in football. Luka Modric is the defending winner of last year's men's award, but he isn't up for nomination this year – the first time that a Ballon d'Or winner hasn't been nominated for the following year's bracket.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are perennial favourites once again, however, though Virgil van Dijk could very well pip the duo to the top prize.
So sit back, relax, grab a cuppa and follow along as the rest of the evening unfolds, starting with red carpet shenanigans and more!