ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City: Bartholomew Ogbeche on target as Islanders extend lead at the top of the table

Mumbai City now have a five point lead at the top of the table...

Mumbai City Bartholomew Ogbeche ISL
ISL

FULL TIME!

2021-01-11T15:56:56Z

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City

Mumbai City FC extended their lead at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table to five points after the 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday at the Fatorda Stadium.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the only goal of the match in the 69th minute from Hugo Boumous' assist to seal full points for the Islanders.

Sergio Lobera's ended the first phase of the league with 25 points from 10 matches while ATK Mohun Bagan managed to accumulate 20 in 10 games.

ATK Mohun Bagan Mumbai City ISL
ISL

92' Tiri's header goes wide!

2021-01-11T15:53:50Z

Edu Garcia curls in a corner and Tiri attempts a header but it goes just wide!

90' Mumbai City - Substitution

2021-01-11T15:51:38Z

Vikram Pratap Singh IN Hugo Boumous OUT.

85' Mumbai City - Substitution

2021-01-11T15:46:21Z

Vignesh D IN Bipin Singh OUT.

83' Mourtada Fall makes a crucial block

2021-01-11T15:44:12Z

Edu Garcia curls in a free-kick which Mourtada Fall clears with his head. An unmarked David Williams pick up the rebound ball and takes a shot which Fall manages to head the ball away for a corner. 

80' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution

2021-01-11T15:41:57Z

Brad Inman IN Javier Hernandez OUT.

Cooling break!

2021-01-11T15:37:38Z

A much-needed break after an intense period of football. Mumbai City in front but can ATK Mohun Bagan come back?

73' Arindam stops Le Fondre's attempt

2021-01-11T15:34:59Z

Le Fondre initiates the move with a forward pass for Boumous on the right and makes a run inside the box. Boumous squares the ball back to Le Fondre inside the box who takes a touch and tries to score but Arindam blocks it.

72' Mumbai City - Substitution

2021-01-11T15:33:13Z

Adam Le Fondre IN Bartholomew Ogbeche OUT.

69' GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City

2021-01-11T15:31:48Z

Ogbeche gives Mumbai the lead

Hernan Santana wins a ball from Edu Garcia in their own half and makes a run down the middle before finding Boumous on the edge of the box. Boumous holds the ball and then back flicks it towards Ogbeche who finds the back of the net with a swerving shot.
Bartholomew Ogbeche, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City
ISL

End to end stuff!

2021-01-11T15:26:52Z

ATK Mohun Bagan look a rejuvenated side as they are matching Mumbai City toe to toe in the second half. End to end action.

58' Edu Garcia hits the post!

2021-01-11T15:19:43Z

What a chance for ATK Mohun Bagan to take the lead! Edu Garcia receives a defence-splitting forward ball from Pronay Halder and beats Mourtada Fall before placing the ball perfectly which goes past Amrinder but the ball hits the far post and comes back. Unlucky!

55' Arindam fists Ranawade's shot away

2021-01-11T15:16:13Z

Boumous finds Amey Ranawade near the box with a short corner and the right-back goes for goal with a curling shot but Arindam fists the ball out.

53' Amrinder stops Garcia's free-kick

2021-01-11T15:14:21Z

Edu Garcia keeps the ball on target from the free-kick but Amrinder does equally well to parry it away.

51' Free-kick to ATK Mohun Bagan close to thebox

2021-01-11T15:13:05Z

David Williams snatches the ball away from Boumous in the middle and tries to enter the box but Boumous brings down Williams from behind to give away the free-kick.

50' Pronay Halder's shot goes above crossbar

2021-01-11T15:11:15Z

Hernandez curls in the free-kick inside the box but Amrinder fists the ball away. Pronay Halder attempts a first time shot from the rebound ball but it sails above the crossbar.

49' Free-kick to ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-01-11T15:10:25Z

Mandar Rao Dessai brings down Prabir Das with a poor challenge to give away a free-kick.

46' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution

2021-01-11T15:06:59Z

Prabir Das and Pronay Halder IN Manvir Singh and Glan Martins OUT.

SECOND HALF!

2021-01-11T15:05:55Z

Here we go! The second half gets underway! Who will break the deadlock?

HALF-TIME!

2021-01-11T14:47:35Z

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Mumbai City

It's all square after the first 45 minutes but Mumbai City are clearly the better side of the two. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

46' Bipin's shot blocked by Pritam

2021-01-11T14:46:38Z

Boumous switches the ball to his left to Bipin Singh who takes a shot from the edge of the box but it hits Pritam and goes out for a corner.

41' Goddard's free-kick cleared

2021-01-11T14:41:30Z

CY Goddard takes a very poor free-kick which Javier Hernandez clears comfortably.

40' Free-kick to Mumbai on the right flak

2021-01-11T14:40:33Z

Javier Hernandez brings down Goddard near the right flank with a poor challenge. Gives away a free-kick to Mumbai City.

33' ATK Mohun Bagan's backline looks solid

2021-01-11T14:34:29Z

Under the leadership of Tiri, the ATK Mohun Bagan defence have done well so far to soak all the pressure which Mumbai have exterted. 

Cooling break!

2021-01-11T14:30:56Z

An intense 30 minutes of football where Mumbai City have been clearly the better side.
Hugo Boumous, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City
ISL

16' Mumbai City playing exquisite football

2021-01-11T14:18:43Z

The Islanders as expected are commanding proceedings in the match and are displaying ornamental football. ATK Mohun Bagan defending in numbers.

11' Goal line clearance by ATK Mohun Bagan defenders

2021-01-11T14:12:17Z

Boumous exchanges a quick one-two with Goddard and makes a run down the middle before squaring the ball to his right for Amey Ranawade who enters the box and send a square in the middle. Goddard manages to touch the ball and Arindam parries it away but it comes off a the chest of a ATKMB player before going out of play.

5' Tiri averts danger by clearing Bipin's cross

2021-01-11T14:05:46Z

Bipin Singh sends a perfect cross inside the box for Boumous but Tiri does well to intercept and clear the ball.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-11T14:00:21Z

Here we go! ATK Mohun Bagan get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

The clash of the titans!

2021-01-11T13:52:50Z

Arguably the best two sides in the league this come face to face for the first time this season. The team which win tonight will top the league table after the first phase. Who will reign supreme?

Two changes in the Mumbai City XI

2021-01-11T13:07:39Z

Sergio Lobera makes two changes in the Mumbai City starting eleven. Ahmed Jahouh who had picked up a red card in their last game against Bengaluru is replaced by CY Goddard while Bartholomew Ogbeche starts as Adam Le Fondre is kept on the bench.

Three changes in ATK Mohun Bagan lineup

2021-01-11T13:06:23Z

Antonio Habas makes three changes in the lineup which defeated NorthEast United in their last match. Javier Hernandez returns from injury and replaces Carl McHugh. Glan Martins come in place of SK Sahil and Manvir Singh replaces Prabir Das.