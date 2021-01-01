ATK Mohun Bagan beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League 2020-21 clash to go on top of the table.

Roy Krishan (85') scored the lone goal of the match as David Williams did well to direct the ball to him on the left flank. The Fijian, who was closed in by Peter Hartley, then picked up his spot and send the ball at the back of the net.

It was a cagey start with Aitor Monroy distributing three free-kicks in the first 11 minutes. But his deliveries lacked precision. ATK Mohun Bagan, however, took control of the proceedings in the second half. Nerijus Valskis came close to score a goal for the Men of Steel in the second-half off a free-header but it was easily collected by Arindam Bhattachrja in the goal.

The Mariners go on top with 36 points having played a match more than Mumbai CIty FC while Jamshedpur FC are sixth with 21 points