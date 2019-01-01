CHANCE FOR ZIMBABWE
Score update
60’— Footy-Ghana.com 🇬🇭 (@FootyGhana) June 30, 2019
1. Uganda 🇺🇬 0-2 🇪🇬 Egypt
2. Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 0-2 🇨🇩 DR Congo#FootyAfcon #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Rm3BK9Q40p
TOO CLOSE!!
Mushekwi enters the field for Zimbabwe
SUBSTITUTION | Zimbabwe: MUSHEKWI comes in for T. CHAWAPIWA #TotalAFCON2019 #ZIMCOD pic.twitter.com/I9iYFyICvp— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
MIYA SHOOTS!!!
ONYANGO DENIES SALAH!!
Did we expect too much from Zimbabwe?
Zimbabwe have no business being at #Afcon... We r simply not good enough pic.twitter.com/T1YyRSaxcm— Jackson Chindowa (@jacksonchi) June 30, 2019
The second-half is underway at the venues
SECOND HALF | The second half of Uganda - Egypt is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #UGAEGY pic.twitter.com/YLWORMymqV— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
SECOND HALF | The second half of Zimbabwe - Congo DR is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #ZIMCOD pic.twitter.com/Xw3nkf4B9j— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #ZIMCOD pic.twitter.com/MCwHjSluBY— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #UGAEGY pic.twitter.com/fvz5O32hOn— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Zimbabwe - Congo DR 0-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #ZIMCOD pic.twitter.com/RsOqKgzztm— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
HALF-TIME | Uganda - Egypt 0-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #UGAEGY pic.twitter.com/Gd59g11Qo4— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
GOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!!
Elmohamady doubles Egypt's lead with a fierce shot from inside the penalty box. He beats Onyango hands down.
🇺🇬UGA vs EGY🇪🇬— Kwanele M👑 (@Kwarh_4) June 30, 2019
Score: 0 - 2
Min: 45+1
⚽ Goal!! Ahmed El-Mohamady
Egypt#AFCON2019 #UGAEGY
Onyango still has fans despite conceding
the goal keeper for Misiri is good.— Atulinda Allan🇺🇬 (@Atulinda_Allan) June 30, 2019
But he won't take Onyango's spot. #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #Uganda 0-1 #Egypt
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!!
Mo Salah grabs his second of the tournament as he fires Egypt into the lead!! Cairo International Stadium erupts!
GOOOOAAAL | M. SALAH scores a goal for Egypt. Uganda - Egypt 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #UGAEGY pic.twitter.com/YMoz4UcIOl— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!
Congo DR score again as Bakambu fires past Chipezeze. The Zimbabwean defence is in tatters. Congo DR doing the damage here.
Another goal for DRC (Bakambu)— Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) (@online_zifa) June 30, 2019
34' '
Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 0-2 🇨🇩 DR Congo#TotalAFCON2019 #ZIMCOD
SUPER SAVE BY EL-SHENAWY!!
Mohsen comes in for the injured Hassan
SUBSTITUTION | Egypt: M. MOHSEN comes in for A. HASSAN #TotalAFCON2019 #UGAEGY pic.twitter.com/oydffqmyjj— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
Egypt forced into an early substitution
Free kick to #UgandaCranes on the left edge of the box as Egypt are forced to make an early substitution. #UGAEGY #AFCON2019— Matooke Republic (@matookerepublic) June 30, 2019
The Cranes giving Egypt a run for their money
Uganda giving Egypt a hard time.. #UGAEGY #AFCON2019— Mbugua Macharia🇰🇪🇨🇦 (@macharia_mbugua) June 30, 2019
Warriors breaking the hearts in Zimbabwe
As if the bread & butter issues aren't enough, the Zimbabwe Warriors seem determined to compound on to our heartaches. Being Zimbabwean is an extreme sport indeed. #AFCON2019 #ZIMDRC— Njomane (@BulawayoNative) June 30, 2019
EL-SHENAWY DENIES OKWI
El-Shenawy collides with his teammate
Trezeguet goes down inside the box
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!
Congo DR take the lead against Zimbabwe! And it's Bolingi who punishes the Warriors with a sublime finish. 1-0 to Congo DR.
GOOOOAAAL | J. BOLINGI scores a goal for Congo DR. Zimbabwe - Congo DR 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #ZIMCOD pic.twitter.com/kA4K7GCMyD— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
Kick-off at the two venues
KICK OFF | The match Zimbabwe - Congo DR has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #ZIMCOD pic.twitter.com/YyRxq14yWu— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
KICK OFF | The match Uganda - Egypt has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #UGAEGY pic.twitter.com/cRPqVTl7S3— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
The dressing rooms: Uganda v Egypt
The dressing rooms are set for #UGAEGY 👋#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/7UduTpikbp— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
Goalkeeper George Chigova has has been injured during warm up and will be replaced by Elvis Chipezeze pic.twitter.com/nokP1S2RA7— Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) (@online_zifa) June 30, 2019
The dressing rooms: Zimbabwe v Congo DR
The dressing rooms from #ZIMCOD are ready 👌#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/CvawngBIOi— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
Starting XI
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #ZIMCOD #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Z0pzVPMSMw— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #UGAEGY #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/7NFy2GLSkW— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
Final Group A matches: Zimbabwe v DRC, Uganda v Egypt
Twitter reaction
Madagascar give #AFCON2019 it's first major shock!!!! What a result.... Madagascar 2-0 Nigeria.— 18yardjob.com (@Kimjobil) June 30, 2019
Naija were disjointed all through. Resting players 😂😂😂
Guinea sure to go through as third best with 4 points.
A very ORDINARY performance by the Super Eagles as they could not break down a well disciplined Madagascar side that showed technical superiority.— RALPH Chidozie GEORGE (@ralphcgeorge) June 30, 2019
Nigeria has chosen the bumpier road going forward at #AFCON2019 by finishing second in the group.
Group B standings
Group (B) Standing— Mostafa♓️ (@Mos_Egy) June 30, 2019
7️⃣🇲🇬Madagascar (Q)
6⃣🇳🇬Nigeria (Q)
4️⃣🇬🇳Guinea
0⃣🇧🇮Burundi#SuperEagles #alefabarea #SyliNationale #Gbingbinso #Intamba #Egypt2019#AFCON2019 #CAN2019
FULL-TIME
And it's all over! Nigeria go down to minnows Madagascar, who finish top of Group B with seven points. Nigeria are also going through to the Last 16 despite this defeat. Guinea won their match against Burundi, but they are not sure of their place in the knockout stages as yet.
Africa Cup of Nations - Egypt 2019— Gabriel Santiago (@Lengas32) June 30, 2019
FULL TIME (Group B)
Burundi🇧🇮 0-2 🇬🇳Guinea
🏟Al Salam Stadium, Cairo#AFCON2019
IWOBI SKIES HIS SHOT!!
Score update
#AFCON2019 SCORE UPDATE: Madagascar 2 - 0 Nigeria (85'); Burundi 0 - 2 Guinea (85')— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) June 30, 2019
Two-goal hero Yattara makes way for Kante
SUBSTITUTION | Guinea: M. KANTE comes in for M. YATTARA #TotalAFCON2019 #BDIGUI pic.twitter.com/RcjIOkG06z— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
Etebo's free-kick blocked
Afcon 2019 dark horses?
How can Madagascar top a group that has Nigeria and Guinea? Story of the #AFCON2019 if it stays like this. #AFCONDiaries— Ivan Dougan (@ivanlotti) June 30, 2019
Come to think of it...
Burundi will come out of AFCON without scoring a single goal. 😂😂😂— Ndevuless (@Kipchirrchirr) June 30, 2019
Berahino comes in for Abdul Fiston
SUBSTITUTION | Burundi: S. BERAHINO comes in for A. FISTON #TotalAFCON2019 #BDIGUI pic.twitter.com/a8fu1OAvuM— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
Good question...
Nigeria being exposed by Madagascar.— Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) June 30, 2019
Who is writing this #Afcon2019 script?
As It Stands
Madagascar 🇲🇬 7pts (+3)
Nigeria 🇳🇬 6pts (+0)
Guinea 🇬🇳 4pts (+1)
Burundi 🇧🇮 0pts (-3)
#Tv3Afcon
Andriatsima makes way for Gros
SUBSTITUTION | Madagascar: W. GROS comes in for F. ANDRIATSIMA #TotalAFCON2019 #MADNGA pic.twitter.com/HUHO8td6Lw— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
Iwobi comes in for Nigeria, Burundi introduce Cedric
SUBSTITUTION | Nigeria: A. IWOBI comes in for J. OBI MIKEL #TotalAFCON2019 #MADNGA pic.twitter.com/aPmY5raXNb— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
SUBSTITUTION | Burundi: A. CEDRIC comes in for A. MOHAMED #TotalAFCON2019 #BDIGUI pic.twitter.com/8SMW0FjMXT— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
CLOSE!!
GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!
Guinea have also doubled their lead! It's that man again, Yattara! Guinea 2-0 Burundi.
G O O O O A A A L Guinea score again. #AFCON2019— BVB NAIJA 🇳🇬 (@BVBNaija) June 30, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!!
This is how the first-half ended... No changes so far...
Group B Half-time scores— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 30, 2019
Madagascar 🇲🇬 1-0 🇳🇬 Nigeria
Burundi 🇧🇮 0-1 🇬🇳 Guinea #AFCON2019 👇 👇 pic.twitter.com/GcLCj7lU51
Nigeria made a change earlier
SUBSTITUTION | Nigeria: W. NDIDI comes in for U. OGU #TotalAFCON2019 #MADNGA pic.twitter.com/13vjWuRjdB— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
The second-half is underway at both stadiums
SECOND HALF | The second half of Burundi - Guinea is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #BDIGUI pic.twitter.com/A5bkxr015H— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
SECOND HALF | The second half of Madagascar - Nigeria is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #MADNGA pic.twitter.com/KKvUvQQkm2— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #BDIGUI pic.twitter.com/8oyy6VUtyd— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #MADNGA pic.twitter.com/KK16blHLoS— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
HALF-TIME
It's Madagascar 1-0 Nigeria and Burundi 0-1 Guinea after the first 45 minutes. The Madagascar scoreline is shocking by far.
HALF-TIME | Madagascar - Nigeria 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #MADNGA pic.twitter.com/aTXojR4Jrz— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
HALF-TIME | Burundi - Guinea 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #BDIGUI pic.twitter.com/gsRywyp0Ku— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
ANDRIATSIMA SHOOTS!!!
Madagascar have indeed been impressive
I have been impressed with the Malagasy team so far. Not just in this game but the two previous games too vs Guinea and Burundi. Playing as if they've sat in this competition for long. And the confidence with which they play with is amazing #Afcon2019— @Agbakpedom (@Dom91204346) June 30, 2019
Current Group B log
As it stands— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) June 30, 2019
Madagascar 🇲🇬 7pts (+2)
Nigeria 🇳🇬 6pts (+1)
Guinea 🇬🇳 4pts (+0)
Burundi 🇧🇮 0pts (-3)#TotalAFCON2019 #tv3Afcon
CHANCE FOR AHMED MUSA!!
As things stand...
GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!
Guinea have found the back of the net! Yattara fires Guinea into the lead. They put their numerical advantage to good use.
GOOOOAAAL | M. YATTARA scores a goal for Guinea. Burundi - Guinea 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #BDIGUI pic.twitter.com/uKSUFuJ3O6— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
Burundi make a tactical change
SUBSTITUTION | Burundi: G. DUHAYINDAVYI comes in for F. MUSTAFA #TotalAFCON2019 #BDIGUI pic.twitter.com/mc5HcDhyQZ— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
Burundi reduced to 10 men
RED CARD: Caleb Nuwarugira (Burundi)— #AFCON2019 Official (@Kickgh) June 30, 2019
Burundi will continue the game with ten men#BDIGUI #AFCON2019
Will Guinea lose to Burundi?
I hope Guinea loses to Burundi or is held to a draw— Mutembei™ (@Mutembeiii) June 30, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!!
Madagascar upset the odds and punish Nigeria!! A defensive error by the Nigerians sees Lailana dribble past the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into an empty net.
13’ Lalaina breaks the deadlock for Madagascar!!— Fredrick Gyan-Mante (@Freddie_GH) June 30, 2019
1. Burundi 🇧🇮 0-0 🇬🇳 Guinea
2. Madagascar 🇲🇬 1-0 🇳🇬 Nigeria#FootyAfcon #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019
It remains goalless in both matches
FIVE MINUTES— #AFCON2019 Official (@Kickgh) June 30, 2019
Burundi 0-0 Guinea
Madagascar 0-0 Nigeria#BDIGUI #MADNGA #AFCON2019
The Burundi v Guinea match is also underway. No Berahino for Burundi
Saido Berahino left on the bench by Burundi. Not heard about any injury although he was subbed after 61 minutes in their last match. Not been the #AFCON2019 redemption he would’ve hoped for (so far). Although still amazing for Burundi to be here.— John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) June 30, 2019
Kick-off
Nigeria's debt settled...
Starting XI: Burundi v Guinea
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #BDIGUI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/nbqyx27KSJ— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
Starting XI: Madagascar v Nigeria
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MADNGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/1dPF47qEb9— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019