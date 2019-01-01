Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Burundi take on Guinea, Madagascar target Nigeria's scalp in Group B

Madagascar need a point to book their place in the Last 16, while Guinea have an outside chance of qualifying against Burundi. Goal has it LIVE!

Updated
Comments()

Hello Africa!

2019-06-30T15:31:07Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of today's matches. Nigeria take on Madagascar while Guinea face Burundi in the other Group B match.   