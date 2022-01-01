Live Blog

Mumbai City vs Al-Shabab: Follow the AFC Champions League action LIVE!

The Islanders embark on their maiden campaign in the top Asian competition against the experienced side from Saudi Arabia

Updated
Mumbai City in Abu Dhabi 2022 ACL
Mumbai City

Holding well so far

Mumbai have warded off a few chances against their goal, with Nawaf hitting wide in the last opportunity just after 10 minutes while Bipin did well to track back to a counter-attack and get in the way of Paulinho's attempt on goal after Mandar forced Shabab goalkeeper into making sure the ball doesn't dip inside his goal.

KICK-OFF!

Mohd Amirul Izwan from Malaysia is the on-field referee on the evening and he gets the game underway at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Let's roll

Des Buckingham's Mumbai City are the second team after FC Goa to make it to the group stage of the AFC Champions League and will be looking to become the first to pick a win in the competition.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog