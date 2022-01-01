Mumbai City vs Al-Shabab: Follow the AFC Champions League action LIVE!

Holding well so far
Mumbai have warded off a few chances against their goal, with Nawaf hitting wide in the last opportunity just after 10 minutes while Bipin did well to track back to a counter-attack and get in the way of Paulinho's attempt on goal after Mandar forced Shabab goalkeeper into making sure the ball doesn't dip inside his goal.
KICK-OFF!
Mohd Amirul Izwan from Malaysia is the on-field referee on the evening and he gets the game underway at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
TEAM NEWS
LINE-UPS | Mumbai City FC vs Al Shabab — #ACL2022
Here is how the Islanders take field in their first ever #ACL match against the Saudi side at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh

Let's roll
Des Buckingham's Mumbai City are the second team after FC Goa to make it to the group stage of the AFC Champions League and will be looking to become the first to pick a win in the competition.
