Mumbai City vs Al-Jazira: Follow the AFC Champions League action LIVE!

Des Buckingham's men are looking to bounce back after a narrow defeat at the hands of the Emirati side in the reverse fixture

Updated
Mumbai City

Suspension woes

2022-04-18T17:28:30.919Z

Vinit Rai mistimed his challenge on Sereno and as a result has also picked his second booking in the ACL campaign, along side Diego. They both will be suspended for the next match against Al-Shabab on Saturday.

Early issues

2022-04-18T17:22:40.540Z

The Indian Super League side have already faced a few nervous moments with Lachenpa finding himself in a fix with Mabkhout charging, as the Mumbai City goalkeeper had to put it out for a throw-in. Mabkhout tested Lachenpa with a shot at goal in the fifth minute before Diego picks a booking for a foul against Al Ameri.

Kick-off!

2022-04-18T17:16:48.722Z

Mumbai City get us underway at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

TEAM NEWS

2022-04-18T17:06:07.000Z

Second shot

2022-04-18T16:57:36.000Z

Mumbai City FC suffered their second defeat in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign as they lost against Al-Jazira in their third group stage game with UAE international Ali Mabkhout scoring a 40th minute penalty.

