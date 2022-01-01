Mumbai City vs Al-Jazira: Follow the AFC Champions League action LIVE!

Suspension woes
Vinit Rai mistimed his challenge on Sereno and as a result has also picked his second booking in the ACL campaign, along side Diego. They both will be suspended for the next match against Al-Shabab on Saturday.
Early issues
The Indian Super League side have already faced a few nervous moments with Lachenpa finding himself in a fix with Mabkhout charging, as the Mumbai City goalkeeper had to put it out for a throw-in. Mabkhout tested Lachenpa with a shot at goal in the fifth minute before Diego picks a booking for a foul against Al Ameri.
Kick-off!
Mumbai City get us underway at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
TEAM NEWS
ℹ️ Phurba, Mehtab, Mandar and Vinit return to the side in place of Nawaz, Amey, Vignesh and Brad.— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) April 18, 2022
ℹ️ Igor Angulo is inching closer to a return but misses out today due to a calf injury.
ℹ️ Amey Ranawade is unavailable after suffering an ankle sprain in the previous game. https://t.co/BVkhAkczGT
Our line-up for the second game 🆚 Mumbai City 📋— Al Jazira Club (@AlJaziraFC_EN) April 18, 2022
Idriss and Mohammed Al Attas miss out because of injury 🚑
Milos still not fully fit ✖️
Nawaf and Al Yammahi start ✅#AFCCL #AJC ⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/0pA6eQAMrz
Second shot
Mumbai City FC suffered their second defeat in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign as they lost against Al-Jazira in their third group stage game with UAE international Ali Mabkhout scoring a 40th minute penalty.
Who wins tonight? Find out LIVE!