How to live stream Champions League Round of 16 for free - Atletico vs Liverpool, Real Madrid vs Man City, PSG vs Dortmund & more

Find out how to watch all the Champions League games this week, including Atletico Madrid v Liverpool, PSG v Dortmund & more...

The knockout stages of the 2019-20 UEFA is all set to start, with the Round of 16 matches coming up first.

The group stages produced some amazing matches and now we are set for the first leg of the Round of 16. We have some big games lined up with facing off agianst while are squaring off against . Spanish giants will take on while PSG lock horns with apart from other matches.

Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.

How to live stream the Champions League for free

DAZN, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League play-off matches to its users in , Cambodia, and Laos.

All the matches will be shown on Goal and select games will be LIVE streamed on DAZN's social media handles.

The streams are 100 per cent free, legal and uninterrupted. You don't need any credit card. Just visit the site and watch the match.

Fans can watch on any device, anywhere - mobile, desktop & laptop.

From the first leg games, Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, vs , Napoli vs Barcelona and Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be LIVE streamed on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages in , Laos, Cambodia and Philippines.

Here are the LIVE streaming details for all games:

Champions League Round of 16 first leg fixtures

Match Date & Time in ICT (LA/KH/TH) Date & Time in MST/ SGT/ PHT (PH/MY/SG) Stream Watch in MY/SG/BR Watch in TW Borussia Dortmund v PSG 3:00am (19 Feb 2020) 4:00am (19 Feb 2020) Click Here beIn Sports ELTA Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool 3:00am (19 Feb 2020) 4:00am (19 Feb 2020) Click Here beIn Sports ELTA vs 3:00am (20 Feb 2020) 4:00am (20 Feb 2020) Click Here beIn Sports ELTA Tottenham v RB Leipzig 3:00am (20 Feb 2020) 4:00am (20 Feb 2020) Click Here beIn Sports ELTA vs 3:00am (26 Feb 2020) 4:00am (26 Feb 2020) Click Here beIn Sports ELTA Napoli vs Barcelona 3:00am (26 Feb 2020) 4:00am (26 Feb 2020) Click Here beIn Sports ELTA vs 3:00am (27 Feb 2020) 4:00am (27 Feb 2020) Click Here beIn Sports ELTA Real Madrid vs Manchester City 3:00am (27 Feb 2020) 4:00am (27 Feb 2020) Click Here beIn Sports ELTA

