Listed: Every Champions League winner & the teams that have won the trophy the most times in history

Chelsea secured their second title after beating Manchester City in May 2021, but who has won the competition the most times?

Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in an all-English Champions League final in the 2020-21 season, and both sides are contenders for the trophy once again now that the 2021-22 competition is underway.

A first-half goal from Kai Havertz was enough for the Blues to see off the reigning Premier League champions, whose wait for their first-ever continental crown was extended for another year.

Chelsea now boast two Champions Leagues in their trophy cabinet, but which clubs have won it the most in the history of football?

Who has won the Champions League & European Cup the most times?

Real Madrid have won 13 European Cups and Champions Leagues, winning their first in 1956 and their most recent in 2018.

AC Milan are second in the list with seven victories, while Bayern Munich and Liverpool both have six and Barcelona have five to their name.

A total of 22 teams have won the competition since its inception in the 1955-56 season.

Every Champions League final and European Cup winner

Season Winning team Score Losing Team 1955-56 Real Madrid 4-3 Stade de Reims 1956-57 Real Madrid 2-0 Fiorentina 1957-58 Real Madrid 3-2 Milan 1958-59 Real Madrid 2-0 Stade de Reims 1959-60 Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt 1960-61 Benfica 3-2 Barcelona 1961-62 Benfica 5-3 Real Madrid 1962-63 Milan 2-1 Benfica 1963-64 Internazionale 3-1 Real Madrid 1964-65 Internazionale 1-0 Benfica 1965-66 Real Madrid 2-1 Partizan 1966-67 Celtic 2-1 Internazionale 1967-68 Manchester United 4-1 Benfica 1968-69 Milan 4-1 Ajax 1969-70 Feyenoord 2-1 Celtic 1970-71 Ajax 2-0 Panathinaikos 1971-72 Ajax 2-0 Internazionale 1972-73 Ajax 1-0 Juventus 1973-74 Bayern Munich 4-0 (Match won after replay) Atlético Madrid 1974-75 Bayern Munich 2-0 Leeds United 1975-76 Bayern Munich 1-0 Saint-Étienne 1976-77 Liverpool 3-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach 1977-78 Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge 1978-79 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Malmö FF 1979-80 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Hamburg 1980-81 Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid 1981-82 Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich 1982-83 Hamburg 1-0 Juventus 1983-84 Liverpool 1-1 (Liverpool won on penalties) Roma 1984-85 Juventus 1-0 Liverpool 1985-86 Steaua București 0-0 (Steaua won on penalties) Barcelona 1986-87 Porto 2-1 Bayern Munich 1987-88 PSV Eindhoven 0-0 (PSV won on penalties) Benfica 1988-89 Milan 4-0 Steaua București 1989-90 Milan 1-0 Benfica 1990-91 Red Star Belgrade 0-0 (Red Star won on penalties) Marseille 1991-92 Barcelona 1-0 Sampdoria 1992-93 Marseille 1-0 Milan 1993-94 Milan 4-0 Barcelona 1994-95 Ajax 1-0 Milan 1995-96 Juventus 1-1 (Juventus won on penalties) Ajax 1996-97 Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Juventus 1997-98 Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus 1998-99 Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich 1999-2000 Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia 2000-01 Bayern Munich 1-1 (Bayern won on penalties) Valencia 2001-02 Real Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen 2002-03 Milan 0-0 (Milan won on penalties) Juventus 2003-04 Porto 3-0 Monaco 2004-05 Liverpool 3-3 (Liverpool won on penalties) Milan 2005-06 Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal 2006-07 Milan 2-1 Liverpool 2007-08 Manchester United 1-1 (Man Utd won on penalties) Chelsea 2008-09 Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United 2009-10 Internazionale 2-0 Bayern Munich 2010-11 Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United 2011-12 Chelsea 1-1 (Chelsea won on penalties) Bayern Munich 2012-13 Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund 2013-14 Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético Madrid 2014-15 Barcelona 3-1 Juventus 2015-16 Real Madrid 1-1 (Real won on penalties) Atlético Madrid 2016-17 Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus 2017-18 Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool 2018-19 Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham 2019-20 Bayern Munich 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain 2020-21 Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City

