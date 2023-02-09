All FIFA Club World Cup winners from 2000 to 2021 listed

The 2021 FIFA Club World Cup is the 18th edition of the prestigious tournament since its inception in 2000. It is being held in the UAE where seven teams are fighting for the title. Although it was first held in 2000, the second edition of it was organised after a gap of five years in 2005.
The current format of the tournament involves seven teams competing for the title at venues within the host nation over a period of about two weeks; the reigning champions of AFC Champions League (Asia), CAF Champions League (Africa), CONCACAF Champions League (North America), Copa Libertadores (South America), OFC Champions League (Oceania) and UEFA Champions League (Europe), along with the host nation's national champions, participate in a straight knock-out tournament.
Current UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea will be taking the field on February 9 against Asian champions Al Hilal at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is the second time that the English side is participating in the competition. Their debut outing ended in heartbreak as they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Corinthians in the 2012 final.
To date, three English sides have won the tournament; Manchester United (2008), Liverpool (2019) and most recently Chelsea (2021).
Real Madrid are the most successful club in the history of the tournament as they have won the title on four occasions. They are closely followed by Barcelona who have won it thrice. Let us now have a look at all the winners of the tournament.
Year
Hosts
Champions
Score (Final)
Runners-Up
2000
Brazil
Corinthians
0-0
Vasco da Gama
2005
Japan
Sao Paulo
1-0
Liverpool
2006
Japan
Internacional
1-0
Barcelona
2007
Japan
AC Milan
4-2
Boca Juniors
2008
Japan
Manchester United
1-0
LDU Quito
2009
UAE
Barcelona
2-1
Estudiantes
2010
UAE
Internazionale
3-0
TP Mazembe
2011
Japan
Barcelona
4-0
Santos
2012
Japan
Corinthians
1-0
Chelsea
2013
Morocco
Bayern Munich
2-0
Raja Casablanca
2014
Morocco
Real Madrid
2-0
San Lorenzo
2015
Japan
Barcelona
3-0
River Plate
2016
Japan
Real Madrid
4-2
Kashima Antlers
2017
UAE
Real Madrid
1-0
Gremio
2018
UAE
Real Madrid
4-1
Al-Ain
2019
Qatar
Liverpool
1-0
Flamengo
2020
Qatar
Bayern Munich
1-0
Tigres UANL
2021
UAE
Chelsea
2-1 (AET)
Palmeiras
2022
Morocco
TBC
TBC
TBC
Most successful clubs
|CLUB
|TITLES
|RUNNERS-UP
|Real Madrid
|4
|0
|Barcelona
|3
|1
|Corinthians
|2
|0
|Bayern Munich
|2
|0
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|Manchester United
|1
|0
|AC Milan
|1
|0
|Inter
|1
|0
|Sao Paulo
|1
|0
|Internacional
|1
|0