All FIFA Club World Cup winners from 2000 to 2021 listed

Soham Mukherjee
|
Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea Club World CupGetty Images
FIFA Club World CupReal Madrid

Real Madrid are the most successful club in the history of the tournament...

The 2021 FIFA Club World Cup is the 18th edition of the prestigious tournament since its inception in 2000. It is being held in the UAE where seven teams are fighting for the title. Although it was first held in 2000, the second edition of it was organised after a gap of five years in 2005.

The current format of the tournament involves seven teams competing for the title at venues within the host nation over a period of about two weeks; the reigning champions of AFC Champions League (Asia), CAF Champions League (Africa), CONCACAF Champions League (North America), Copa Libertadores (South America), OFC Champions League (Oceania) and UEFA Champions League (Europe), along with the host nation's national champions, participate in a straight knock-out tournament.

Current UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea will be taking the field on February 9 against Asian champions Al Hilal at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is the second time that the English side is participating in the competition. Their debut outing ended in heartbreak as they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Corinthians in the 2012 final.

To date, three English sides have won the tournament; Manchester United (2008), Liverpool (2019) and most recently Chelsea (2021).

Real Madrid are the most successful club in the history of the tournament as they have won the title on four occasions. They are closely followed by Barcelona who have won it thrice. Let us now have a look at all the winners of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo Rafael Wayne Rooney Nani Manchester United Club World Cup 2009Getty Images

Year

Hosts

Champions

Score (Final)

Runners-Up

2000

Brazil

Corinthians

0-0

Vasco da Gama

2005

Japan

Sao Paulo

1-0

Liverpool

2006

Japan

Internacional

1-0

Barcelona

2007

Japan

AC Milan

4-2

Boca Juniors

2008

Japan

Manchester United

1-0

LDU Quito

2009

UAE

Barcelona

2-1

Estudiantes

2010

UAE

Internazionale

3-0

TP Mazembe

2011

Japan

Barcelona

4-0

Santos

2012

Japan

Corinthians

1-0

Chelsea

2013

Morocco

Bayern Munich

2-0

Raja Casablanca

2014

Morocco

Real Madrid

2-0

San Lorenzo

2015

Japan

Barcelona

3-0

River Plate

2016

Japan

Real Madrid

4-2

Kashima Antlers

2017

UAE

Real Madrid

1-0

Gremio

2018

UAE

Real Madrid

4-1

Al-Ain

2019

Qatar

Liverpool

1-0

Flamengo

2020

Qatar

Bayern Munich

1-0

Tigres UANL

2021

UAE

Chelsea

2-1 (AET)

Palmeiras

2022

Morocco

TBC

TBC

TBC

Most successful clubs

CLUBTITLESRUNNERS-UP
Real Madrid40
Barcelona31
Corinthians20
Bayern Munich20
Liverpool11
Chelsea11
Manchester United10
AC Milan10
Inter10
Sao Paulo10
Internacional10

Editors' Picks