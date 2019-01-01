Lions stars Fandi, Malek, Nazri raise funds for Chiam See Tong Sports Fund

Ex-Internationals line up against NFL Division 2 champions for inaugural Charity Shield

Fandi Ahmad, Malek Awab and Nazri Nasir are just a few of the household names who will take to the Our Tampines Hub pitch on 22 February at 7.45pm to help raise funds

for the Chiam See Tong Sports Fund (CSTSF).

As part of the inaugural CSTSF Charity Shield, Singapore’s Ex- Internationals will take on Singapore Khalsa Association, last season’s National Football League Division Two champions. Fandi, Malek and Nazri are members of the Singapore side that picked up the 1994 Malaysia Cup and Premier League double.

Other players who have been confirmed for the Singapore Ex- Internationals side are Geylang International coach and former midfielder Mohd Noor Ali, legendary goalkeeper Rezal Hassan, former national skipper Samad Allapitchay and former striker Noh Alam Shah. The Guest of Honour for the match will be Senior Minister of State for Law and Health Edwin Tong, who is also a Vice-President of the Football Association of Singapore.

Head Coach of Singapore Premier League side Young Lions, Fandi, said: “This is a meaningful initiative by the Chiam See Tong Sports Fund to bring us together to raise funds for a good cause.”

Nazri added: “We have been touched by the work done by the CSTSF to help other under-resourced athletes. This is just our small way of supporting the cause. We hope that as many football fans and members of the public come out to watch us and support the CSTSF in its mission.”

The President of the Singapore Khalsa Association Hernaikh Singh said: “We are honoured to do our part. This is just a small way of bringing

people together to do good for society, and to provide some help to those in need.”

The Chairman of the Organising Committee for the CSTSF Charity Shield, Jose Raymond, said: “As a sport, football has immense social

value, in that it is able to bring people from all walks of life together. For the inaugural CSTSF Charity Shield, it is also serving a purpose of helping others in society. We hope that as many people as possible will come out in support of the event and our stars on show as funds of which will benefit our under-resourced athletes in Singapore.”

The match will also include cameo playing appearances by Olympians Ang Peng Siong and May Ooi.

Tickets for the match cost $10 and are available on Eventbrite. Members of the public can also email info@chiamseetongsf.org for bulk purchases.