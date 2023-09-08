'I'm ready to fight' - Lionesses star Lucy Bronze calls for urgent change in wake of Luis Rubiales scandal and sends support to Jenni Hermoso

Lionesses star Lucy Bronze has called for urgent change in the wake of the Luis Rubiales scandal, which has rocked women's football.

Bronze "Ready for the fight"

Pledges support for Hermoso

Highlights "Huge moment" for change

WHAT HAPPENED? Writing in her Metro column, Bronze pledged her support to Jenni Hermoso and said the fallout from the Spanish federation president's forced kiss during the aftermath of Spain's represented a "huge moment" for change in women's football.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Barcelona star wrote: "It is a bigger issue than just one kiss and that’s what we need to remember. Players have been fighting against so many things in the women’s game for so long and not just in Spain."

"It is a huge moment to make change in women’s football. Winning the European Championship last year made the biggest change the English women’s game has ever seen. Success brings a voice."

"So after winning the World Cup, you would hope Spain have that. We can be the leaders of change now, the female and male players who support Jenni."

Bronze concluded: "So listen to us and I’m optimistic we can find a way to make women’s football globally a more comfortable place to be. I’m ready for the fight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bronze's voice will carry a great deal of weight and her experience in the Spanish game gives her an insight into the multitude of issues players raised with the federation even before the conduct of Rubiales –– now a matter for prosecutors after Hermoso filed an official complaint with the Spanish state attorney this week.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BRONZE? The England star was due to kick off a new season with Barcelona this weekend but Liga F –– the Spanish top flight –– has been delayed as players announced a strike as they seek a better minimum salary.