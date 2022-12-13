Lionel Messi reacts to Argentina's win vs Croatia: We know who we are and we're confident about our World Cup final chances!

Lionel Messi is confident that Argentina will go all the way to win the World Cup after knocking out Croatia to secure a place in the final.

Argentina through to World Cup final

Messi inspired win against Croatia

Attacker confident of winning trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi inspired his side to a 3-0 win in Tuesday's semi-final clash, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez for another goal. The 35-year-old will play in his second World Cup final and is set to end his international career after the tournament, so he is determined to go on and claim the trophy.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I don’t know if it’s my best World Cup or not. I’ve been enjoying this a lot for a long time," he said after the win. “We were confident that this group was going to pull it off. We know what we are and we ask the people to believe in us. Many things went through my mind. It’s very exciting to see all of this, the people, the family.

“The entire World Cup was incredible, what we experienced and now we are going for the last match, which is what we wanted. We have been through tough situations, other very good ones. Today, we are living something spectacular. I’m enjoying it with all of these people and all the Argentines that are in our country. I imagine it has to be crazy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi opened the scoring in the clash against Croatia when he converted a penalty, putting him level with France's Kylian Mbappe at the top of the competition's goal chart.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? The South American nation will be watching on as Morocco and France play out the remaining semi-final to learn who they will meet in the decider on December 18.